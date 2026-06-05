News around Indian Country (May 26 – June 4)

Compiled by ANN TOINEETA

One Feather Intern

Chasinghorse to receive Climate Leadership honor

MAY 26- Quannah Chasinghorse, a Han Gwich’in and Sicangu/Oglala Lakota model, actress, and activist will be receiving the Hollywood Climate Summit Amplifier Award. The award “recognizes leaders across entertainment, media, and culture who are driving action on climate and sustainability issues.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/arts-entertainment/quannah-chasinghorse-to-receive-climate-leadership-honor-at-hollywood-climate-summit/

Uranium company’s operation plan raises concerns

MAY 26- Energy Fuels, Inc., a Colorado uranium company, has finalized operation plans for uranium mining in New Mexico, which has raised concerns about potential environmental impacts and cultural harm to the Navajo and Laguna peoples that live on the land. The plan “details how it plans to extract uranium from more than 1,600 feet below the surface within the Cibola National Forest boundaries in McKinley County, then transport it to its mill in Blanding, Utah.”

Source: https://sourcenm.com/2026/05/26/uranium-companys-finalized-nm-plan-includes-treating-dumping-water-into-nearby-river/

Gov. Walz signs legislation paving way for return of land to Fond cu Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

MAY 27- Approximately 3,400 acres of land was returned to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa after legislation was signed by Gov. Tim Walz. This legislation cleared the way for the University of Minnesota, who held the land for over a century, “to return the land to the band.”

Source: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2026/05/27/walz-signs-legislation-paving-way-for-return-of-3400-acres-to-fond-du-lac-band

Number of Native American foster homes increases in S.D. by 44 percent

MAY 27- Loosened kinship licensing has allowed “the number of Native American foster homes in South Dakota” to grow 44 percent. “‘Kinship care’ is a form of foster care that places children removed from their homes under suspicion of abuse or neglect with extended family members or people who have a close relationship with the child’s family.” The new licensing rules lowered the age requirement from 21 to 19 and allows child protective service workers “to evaluate placements on a case-by-case basis.”

Source: https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/27/rule-changes-for-kinship-care-boost-number-of-native-american-foster-homes-state-says/

White Earth member wins endorsement towards Senate seat

MAY 30- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Nation, has won the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Delegates, marking a successful point in her run towards being nominated for Senate. If she wins, she will be the first Native American woman in the U.S. Senate. “Flanagan said her priorities would be ‘ripping ICE apart and fixing our broken immigration system,’ ensuring access to affordable housing, codifying abortion rights and bolstering tax credits to ‘lift working families out of poverty.’”

Source: https://minnesotareformer.com/2026/05/30/lt-gov-peggy-flanagan-wins-dfl-endorsement-for-u-s-senate-seat/

Native Nation Delegate advocates for protection of Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument

JUNE 1- Navajo Nation Council Delegate, Curtis Yanito, traveled to Washington, D.C. for a meeting with congressional staff to advocate for the protection of the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument in southern Utah. The meeting discussed “concerns over efforts to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the monument’s current resource plan.” The Resource Management Plan “incorporates Traditional Indigenous Knowledge and Indigenous stewardship principles into monument management, while also providing protections for archaeological resources, wildlife habitat, sacred sites, and culturally significant landscapes.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/environment/navajo-nation-delegate-advocates-for-protection-of-grand-staircase-escalante/

“North of North” wins 9 at Canadian Screen Awards

JUNE 1- “North of North,” an Inuit comedy, won 9 awards at the Canadian Screen Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Performer in the Comedy category, and Best Original Music.

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/north-of-north-wins-big-at-canadian-screen-awards/

Haskell signs agreement with IHS

JUNE 1- Haskell Indian Nations University has signed an agreement with the Indian Health Service and the Haskell Indian Health Center to support the construction of a new health care facility on their campus. “The new facility will increase the capacity of Indian Health Service to deliver high quality, culturally informed health care,” they said in a press release statement. “These expanded services will support the growing needs of the Lawrence community, while offering Haskell students more pathways to engage with clinical practice, preventive health, and community wellness programs.”

Klamath tribal member nominated to head IHS

JUNE 2- Mark Cruz, a member of the Klamath Tribes, has been nominated for the position of director of the Indian Health Service (IHS), which “is the federal agency responsible for providing health care to American Indians and Alaska Natives and operates within HHS.” Cruz will be the first director since the start of the second Trump administration.

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/health/mark-cruz-klamath-nominated-to-head-indian-health-service/

Haaland wins N.M. democratic primary for governor

JUNE 2- Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, won the Democratic Primary in the running towards becoming New Mexico’s next governor. “Haaland carried support from 72% of the Democratic Primary voters” and will be running against Republican candidate, Gregg Hull.

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/breaking-news-deb-haaland-wins-new-mexico-democratic-primary-for-governor/

Tribal fishing dispute remains unresolved

JUNE 3- In a case brought by the State of Wisconsin against the Lac du Flambeau Band of Ojibwe, a federal judge did not make a decision on who can regulate fishing on Wisconsin lakes. The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians decided to “bar all non-members from harvesting walleye and muskellunge fish on 19 of its more than 200 lakes.” The state “argues the tribe does not have the authority to bar non-members from fishing.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/tribal-fishing-dispute-remains-unresolved/

Navajo veterans receive new homes

JUNE 4- Three Diné veterans received new homes, which were funded by the Navajo Nation’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The construction of these homes “are part of a broader effort by the Navajo Nation to address housing needs and improve living conditions for veterans.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/sovereignty/navajo-veterans-receive-new-homes-through-50-million-arpa-housing-initiative/

Uniting Resilience to host Pow Wow

Uniting Resilience, an organization that advocates for the “protection of Native two spirit, LGBTQ+, and the environment,” will be hosting its 4th annual Black Hills two-spirit powwow, “From Sacred Roots, We Rise” on Saturday, June 6 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Source: https://www.unitingresilience.org/events