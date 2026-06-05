Great Smoky Mountains National Park to conduct Bridge and Tunnel Inspections

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin a bi-annual inspection of bridges and tunnels on June 8. Visitors can expect single-lane closures at tunnels for the duration of the inspection to ensure the safety of workers and other drivers. To minimize impacts to park visitors, the single-lane road closures will start no earlier than 9 p.m. at the following locations:

June 9 – Bote Mountain Tunnel on Laurel Creek Road. Visitors driving between Townsend and Cades Cove can expect a single-lane closure through the tunnel after this time.

Visitors driving between Townsend and Cades Cove can expect a single-lane closure through the tunnel after this time. June 10 – two tunnels on the Tennessee side of US 441/Newfound Gap Road. Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road can expect single-lane closures through both tunnels after this time.

Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road can expect single-lane closures through both tunnels after this time. June 11 – tunnel on the Gatlinburg Spur. Visitors traveling from Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge can expect single-lane closures after this time.

Throughout the week, the park will also inspect bridges and culverts. While the park does not close roads for these inspections, drivers should exercise caution while driving near bridges for the safety of the inspectors and other drivers.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park cares for 384 miles of road, 5 tunnels, 146 bridges, and 70 scenic overlooks.