Ordinance passes to include Editorial Board in hiring process for One Feather editor

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) voted to pass Ord. No. 187 (2026) to include the Cherokee One Feather Editorial Board in the hiring process of the One Feather editor, who is also the manager of the Cherokee One Feather. The ordinance passed with a motion by Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper seconded by Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Mike Parker. Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Venita Wolfe was the single dissenting vote.

Robert Jumper, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) from Tutiyi (Snowbird) is the current editor of the One Feather. “I do want to say that we always talk about preparing for the next seven generations, not just what’s happening now and being reactive to change…this is not for any current situation. It’s simply to strengthen the law to give free speech.”

The Editorial Board includes the One Feather staff, one seat appointed by Dinilawigi that is currently vacant, and one seat appointed by the Office of the Principal Chief that is also vacant.

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. and Dinilawigi Gahvsgi (Tribal Council Chairman) Jim Owle said he did not know Dinilawigi had a seat on the Editorial Board. Jumper responded that the board seats have been in Cherokee Code for years.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks stated, “Our staff meets with [One Feather] staff weekly, so we have chosen not to put a [Editorial Board] member since we meet with them weekly, but I do have a suggestion as it relates to the hiring of the editor. My preference would be that the Editorial Board have full authority to make a recommendation to the executive committee, and the executive committee would be in concurrence with whatever that recommendation is, so the interview process would happen at the Editorial Board level.”

Rep. Stamper said, “This language just speaks to the selection. So, what you’re speaking of Chief is the process for the interview. That can still happen as a process from the Editorial Board, they can put that in place…I think the language as is accomplishes everything that we need to do.”

EBCI Attorney General Michael McConnell made a suggestion to add language that establishes the EBCI Human Resources process, including advertising the position and interviewing qualified candidates. Jumper said the Human Resources process is the process that is currently used and will continue to be used.

Rep. Venita Wolfe said, “I think we should table this, go back and fix what you all are identifying, and then bring it back. I don’t think we should go ahead and just keep making amendments and amendments right now. I believe that this is growing further than what you submitted, but also reading [Chapter 75] it does say that you follow the personnel policies of the Eastern Band…”

Jumper added, “As far as what Mike [McConnell]’s suggesting, I don’t see it as a big problem…We’d certainly be ready for a work session, if necessary, but I think this is a minor change.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said, “I’m like Robert, I think this is not a major change. Following the personnel policy obviously would require advertising, would require submitting applications, reviewing applications, but I think this just clarifies who does that work, which would be the Editorial Board in my suggestion.”

The ordinance passed with two amendments made including changing “Principal Chief and Vice Chief” to “Executive Committee,” as suggested by Paxtyn Myters, chief of staff for the Office of the Principal Chief, and changing the vote of the Editorial Board from “two-thirds” to “majority,” as suggested by Dinilawigi Taline Gahvsgi (Tribal Council Vice Chairman) David Wolfe.