OBITUARY: William David Walkingstick

William David Walkingstick, 77, an Eastern Band Cherokee, N.C. native, who resided in Louisville, Tenn., passed away on the evening of Friday, May 29, 2026. He was a 35-year retiree of ALCOA and a United Steel Workers of America Local 309 member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting Cherokee, and spending time with his family.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Esther Swayney Walkingstick and Edwin Walkingstick of Cherokee, N.C.; sisters, Teresa Rivera and Fay Walkingstick; and brother, Dwight Walkingstick.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Wilson Walkingstick; daughters, Tracy (Sam) Graves of Maryville and Jeanie Walkingstick (Mike Christopher) of Greenback; sons, Billy Walkingstick of Louisville and Danny (Jessica) Walkingstick of Greenback; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Shepherd of Weaverville, N.C. and Lois (Ray) Mabe of Franklin, N.C.; brothers, Donnie Walkingstick of Duncan, Okla., Jerry Walkingstick of Atlanta, Ga., and Tony Walkingstick of Cherokee, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8 at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Centenary Cemetery. Pall bearers will be among family members. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.