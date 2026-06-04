 Cherokee Preservation Foundation awards Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Planning Grant for Heritage Microsite

Submitted by Blue Ridge National Heritage Area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Cherokee Preservation Foundation has awarded the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area (BRNHA) with a $30,000 12-month planning grant. Funding will initiate the development of a dedicated microsite on BlueRidgeHeritage.com to support and celebrate the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) cultural heritage throughout western North Carolina and to highlight EBCI artisans.

The planning grant centers on a collaborative dialogue among BRNHA, the EBCI community, and regional tourism and cultural partners. This project marks an intentional shift in how Cherokee heritage is presented on BRNHA’s site. Currently, the website segments heritage into five distinct categories: craft, music, natural resources, agriculture, and Cherokee heritage. Through this grant, the BRNHA will work under the guidance of the EBCI community to better present the Cherokee’s holistic view of heritage.

“We are grateful to the Cherokee Preservation Foundation for supporting this essential planning period,” said Angie Chandler, executive director of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. “Our goal is to listen first. By receiving guidance directly from the EBCI community, we can ensure this digital space authentically reflects what is most important to them, while providing artists and tradition bearers with the recognition and digital coverage they deserve.”

Over the next year, the BRNHA will facilitate community listening sessions and partner meetings in the seven westernmost counties within the Cherokee Preservation Foundation’s footprint. This includes Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties. Conversations will help define the site’s scope, content, and design, ensuring the final product is a respectful reflection of past and present Cherokee traditions in western North Carolina. A final report will include guidance on how regional tourism and cultural partners can more proactively collaborate with EBCI cultural partners.