Swimmer named One Feather Student of the Year

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Brooklyn Brown, Cherokee One Feather Editorial Board chairperson, presented the 2026 Cherokee One Feather Student of the Year Award to Dvdaya Swimmer during the Reports to Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) session on the morning of Wednesday, June 3, at the Cherokee Council House in Cherokee, N.C. Swimmer, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a recent graduate of Cherokee High School, will attend the University of Hawai’i this fall.

Brown stated during her presentation, “Dvdaya is a leader in her community and in her school. Previously holding the titles of Little, Junior, and Teen Miss Cherokee, she has displayed a commitment to Cherokee language and cultural preservation, setting an example for Cherokee youth. She is a National Honor Society student finishing Top 5 in her graduating class, earning numerous academic achievements and merit awards throughout her years in Cherokee Central Schools, and delivering the keynote address at her graduation.”

During her high school career, Swimmer won six NCHSAA state titles in various sports including:

Basketball, member of Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) team who won in 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26

Cross Country in 2022

Outdoor Track, 800M in 2023

Indoor Track, 3200M in 2026

She added, “She is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of not only Cherokee High School but the NCHSAA, earning Conference, Regional, and State Titles and accolades in Volleyball, Basketball, Cross Country, and Track and Field. She will be attending the University of Hawaii in the Fall, where she will continue her running career. She is consistently featured in the One Feather for her many accomplishments and contributions to her tribe, and we expect to write many more articles about Miss Dvdaya Swimmer, our Student of the Year.”

In her graduation keynote address, Swimmer stated, “Every loss is a lesson and at the end of the day, the day ends. You do not have to be perfect to be worthy. You do not have to win every battle to succeed, and you do not have to compare your journey to anyone else’s. Your story matters, your growth matters, your resilience matters.”

Following the presentation Swimmer said, “I am very grateful and thankful for this. This is very cool, and I appreciate all of y’all. Sgi.”

Dinilawigi Taline Gahvsgi (Tribal Council Vice Chairman) David Wolfe said, “This community is going to miss her. I’d like to thank her for all of her hard work in athletics and academics. We’re proud of her, and she’s going a long, long way from home. Congratulations, and we’ll miss you.”

Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer commented, “For all of Dvdaya’s athletic accomplishments, which are truly amazing, she’s an even better kid. She’s a really fine young lady, and I’m not just saying that because she is my niece but because she really does care about her community. She’s involved in the culture…she’s a good sister. She’s just an exemplary person, and I’m just really proud of her.”