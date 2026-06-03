OBITUARY: Michael Lacaine Laws

Michael Lacaine Laws, 53, of the Lower Alarka Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 1, 2026. A native of Swain County, he was the son of Sarah Reva Jenkins of Bryson City and the late James Harold Laws.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years Julie Robin Laws; one son, Mikel Laws and wife Patience of Snowbird; one daughter Emily Laws Smith and husband Jacob of Bryson City; five grandchildren, Ayden Garland, Conley Laws, Israel Smith, Wyatt Smith, Ella Smith; one sister, Melinda Laws Kirkland and husband Dewayne.

He was a pillar in the Bryson City, N.C. community in the Great Smoky Mountains. He was the perfect example of what a man should be. He labored hard and provided for his family. His work ethic was unmatched, and he taught his children to have that same grit inside of them. He was the loving husband and father that many hope to be and that many hope to have. He was selfless and he loved his neighbor more than his own self. He was humble, free-hearted and a cheerful giver. A man as honest as they come, even when it hurt. He was an avid houndsman and woodsman and fisherman that enjoyed Gods creation regardless of the outcome of the day. He loved bear huntin’ with hounds more than anything. He also loved to camp, fly fish and also loved to crappie and walleye fish. He could read animals and people like none other. He was also a great singer/songwriter and musician. He loved to play and sing gospel music with his family, teaching them to play and harmonize together. His ear for music was phenomenal and his beautiful voice was pure and true. He could talk to anyone and bring peace, because who lived inside him. He loved to laugh and had so much joy in his heart that he had to share it with others. He loved his family and his friends tenderly. The most important thing was that he wanted everyone to go to heaven and he was not ashamed of his Lord and Savior. He put him first, like we all should. He was a God-fearin’ Appalachian mountain man that left his mark on many lives. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Cold Springs Baptist Church. The celebration of life will be followed by the previously scheduled benefit singing.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Cold Springs Baptist Church.