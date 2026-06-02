EBCI Judicial Branch hosts successful Cherokee Courts CLE Symposium

Submitted by EBCI Judicial Branch

CHEROKEE, N.C. — On Friday, May 29, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Judicial Branch hosted the Cherokee Courts Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Symposium at the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center. The event drew attorneys from across the region, highlighting the Judicial Branch’s ongoing commitment to education, collaboration, and excellence within the legal community. The Court system currently has approximately 400 practicing bar members.

Cherokee Chief Justice Bradley Letts welcomed participants and opened the program, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees participated in a series of engaging and informative sessions focused on digital evidence and appellate practice—topics of increasing importance in today’s legal landscape. The symposium also aimed to increase awareness of opportunities to join the Tribal Bar, expanding the pool of legal representation available to EBCI tribal members.

The symposium agenda included:

“Introduction to Digital Evidence” – Professor Jeff Welty

“Digital Forensics at the State Crime Lab” – Mr. Patrick Niemann

“Digital Forensics in Civil Cases” – Mr. Clark Walton, Esq.

Panel Discussion with Digital Forensics Experts, moderated by Chief Justice Bradley Letts, featuring Professor Welty, Mr. Niemann, and Mr. Walton

“Introduction and Authentication of Digital Evidence” – Professor Jeff Welty

“Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Discussion” – Ms. Nwamaka Anowi, Clerk, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Panel Discussion with Appellate Judges, Justices, and Practitioners: Practice Suggestions, Ideals, and Pointers, moderated by Retired Judge Robert C. Irvin, with panelists Chief Judge Albert Diaz, Chief Justice Bradley Letts, and Professor Welty

EBCI Judicial Branch officials noted, “Participants expressed strong appreciation for the depth and quality of the presentations, as well as the opportunity to engage with leading experts and members of the judiciary. The Cherokee Tribal Courts is proud to have hosted this successful event and are pleased to announce that plans are already underway to offer the CLE Symposium again in May of next year.”

For more information about future events, please contact the EBCI Judicial Branch (828) 359-1060.