OBITUARY: Carolynn Lynda Smith

Carolynn Lynda Smith passed away in Asheville, N.C., on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Carolynn was born on Aug. 22, 1944, in Washington, District of Columbia, to Richard Louis Stocksdale and Mamie Blanch Anderson Stocksdale.

In addition to being a devoted mother to her son, Todd Kent, Carolynn held many occupations throughout her life, including working as a bartender and as a real estate agent. She was known for her independent spirit and dedication to her family.

Carolynn was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Smith; her parents, Richard Louis Stocksdale and Mamie Blanch Anderson Stocksdale; and her brothers, Mark, Tim, and Dulaney.

She is survived by her son, Todd Kent, and her granddaughter, Sara Tramper.

In accordance with Carolynn’s wishes, no formal services are planned at this time. Her family appreciates the thoughts and condolences of those who knew and cared for her.