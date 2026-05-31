“You’re one family”: Remember the Removal Riders gather at Kituwah for send-off  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

KITUWAH – A gentle breeze blew through the valley area of Kituwah, the Mother Town of the Cherokee, on the evening of Friday, May 29 as well-wishers gave the 2026 Remember the Removal (RTR) Riders a proper send-off before the riders embarked on a life-changing journey.

The ride is a 950-mile cycling event which retraces the northern route of the Trail of Tears through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. A total of 18 riders, representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and the Cherokee Nation, will go on this year’s ride. The ride is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 1 at New Echota, Ga. and will end later this month in Tahlequah, Okla.

Jake Stephens, an EBCI tribal member and 2015 RTR alumni, emceed Friday’s event. He is the EBCI co-ride coordinator along with Nelson Lambert.

Stephens commented, “We’ve got a great team of riders this year that have already started to bond well these first two days and are going to continue to do so over the next three weeks of this amazing journey they’re about to be on.”

The Riders representing the EBCI include: Olivia Meli Jackson, Wayohi (Wolftown); Steven Michael Smith, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown); Rachel Bruneel, Elawodi (Yellowhill); Kamiyo Lanning, Wayohi, Jean Arlenea Chapa, Wayohi; and Ernest Pheasant, Aniwodihi (Painttown).

The Riders representing the Cherokee Nation include: Adrian Gaches, Stilwell, Okla.; Adrienne Keene, Tulsa, Okla.; Ashley Adair, Wagoner, Okla.; Christina Justice, Tahlequah, Okla.; Colton Brinsfield, Checotah, Okla.; Dugan Gibson, Talala, Okla.; Ella Mounce, Stilwell, Okla.; Jaden Carrol, Tahlequah, Okla.; Jaycee Gideon, Stilwell, Okla.; Kristen Mankiller, Tahlequah, Okla.; Taylor Pearce, Leach, Okla.; and Savannah Slayton, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Driver Blythe, an EBCI tribal member representing EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks who was unable to attend, commented, “I want to recognize the dedication, determination, and the countless hours of training you, the riders, have put in before embarking on this amazing journey.

I join everybody in saying that we are sending our love and prayers for you on this trip. This is an experience like none other so take time to learn as much as you can when you’re cycling. Find the time to understand the resilience and strength that it took for your ancestors and all of our ancestors to endure this grueling path. We are all Cherokee and we are all supporting you.”

He added, “I’ll leave you with words from Chief Hicks. Create memories. Reflect and know that you are making your tribe proud and you are making being Cherokee proud, and that you are all strong Cherokee.”

Heather Fite, Cherokee Nation Youth Leadership manager and 2026 Cherokee Nation RTR coordinator, commented, “I stand here in our homelands filled with pride, admiration, and deep respect for the 2026 Remember the Removal team. It feels great to be back in our homelands.”

Fite, a 2024 RTR alumni, went on to say, “This journey we’re about to embark on is such a life-changing accomplishment. It is far greater than a physical challenge. It is a living act of remembrance, sacrifice, unity, and honor. These riders have chosen to carry forward the memory of our ancestors, not only through words, but through sweat, tears, endurance, discipline, and their heart. I’m excited to witness this team become family over the next three weeks. Mile after mile, something powerful will happen. They will encourage one another when the road becomes difficult. They will learn to push through the pain. They will learn that success is never achieved alone. And, just as our ancestors relied on one another during the darkest days of Cherokee history, they will carry that same spirit and continue forward together, because together we are stronger.”

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Venita Wolfe, a 2023 RTR alumni, spoke of the importance of gathering at Kituwah. “This is our origin place. It’s important to remember that this is our Mother Town. This is where we are from. Wherever our people ended up, this is where we began.”

Addressing the riders, she noted, “You guys are going to make it, together. Don’t forget – don’t leave anyone behind. Be a team.

Journal. Take pictures. Take videos. You want to remember this time. It’s amazing. When I look at you guys, I remember how I felt sitting right here in front of half of the strangers, half of your family. It’s scary, you can do it.”

Two EBCI tribal members who participated in last year’s ride spoke to the crowd and encouraged the riders on their upcoming journey.

Daryl “DD” Martin noted, “Right now you are all probably excited, nervous, possibly wondering if you’re ready for this journey. From what I witnessed this morning, you are. You’re ready, you’re prepared. And, your coordinators have done an awesome job.

You may all come from different backgrounds, different communities. You were raised different. But, you have to remember – you’re all one Cherokee family. You’re one family and you’re going to get closer as the ride goes on.”

He added, “The EBCI and the Cherokee Nation all share the same ancestors and the responsibility of carrying on our ancestors’ legacy. As you begin the journey, remember why you’re here. You’re riding for the ancestors, your family, and yourself.”

Freida Saylor told the riders she had self-doubt prior to the ride. “I found peace in knowing that my family was behind me and they supported me on this journey. I knew that the gift of this experience would benefit myself, my children, and my community, overall. I wanted to be able to tell my children, grandchildren, family, friends, of the stories of our people – the stories of strength, resilience, and survival – in a way no history book could ever do.”

Anita Finger-Smith and Robin Swayney, an EBCI tribal member, representing the North Carolina Trail of Tears Association (TOTA), presented the riders with several gifts including: National Park Service video entitled “Trail of Tears”; National Park Service brochure showing all the various routes of the Trail, not just the Northern Route the riders will be retracing; a booklet from Middle Tennessee State University entitled “Rivers, Rails, and Roads” showing all the transportation methods used along the Trail; a booklet from the N.C. TOTA about the Removal era in North Carolina; a booklet from the N.C. TOTA entitled “A Guide to the Trail of Tears in North Carolina: Removal, Resistance, and Revival”; and the gift of a 1-year free membership to TOTA in memory of the late Troy Wayne Poteet.