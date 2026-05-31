SPEAKING OF FAITH: Small Beginnings, Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture reference: Matthew 13:31, Matthew 17:20, Mark 4:31, Luke 13:19, Luke 17:6, James 3:5, Mark 6:41, Matthew 5:16

In my first book, I wrote a message about an old African proverb concerning a mosquito. The concept is meant to examine how people consider small things insignificant. They might also think or believe they are small and insignificant to make a difference or be of value to God or anyone in this world. So wrong!

This writing reemphasizes how important each of us is to God. God takes what seems small and insignificant and makes it great in His kingdom.

Jesus references the tiny mustard seed in several places. The gospel contains his parables and mentions what the kingdom of Heaven is like. There are also references to how much faith we need to accomplish His will. The mustard seed and the yud, or yod in Hebrew, are both small but extremely important. So are all of us.

God is big, and we often think of Him in His grandiose state more than we consider Him in small things like a mustard seed or a yud. What’s a yud, you ask? The yud is the tenth and smallest letter in the Hebrew alphabet. It is a small mark that looks like the English version of an apostrophe. The difference in what it means in Hebrew is much more critical.

The yud has historical significance because it is the precursor of the Roman letters Ii and Jj. Note that both have a dot above the lowercase letter. The yud also has a parallel in the Greek alphabet as the ‘iota.’ In this case, the ‘iota’ is also the tenth letter and means ten. ‘iota’ and ‘jot’ are synonymous. Hence the phrases, ‘not one iota’ or ‘not one jot or tittle’ have become associated with the smallest dots or marks written on parchment. (“Yod – the Tenth Letter of the Hebrew Alphabet – Chabad.org,” n.d.)

What makes the yud so powerful? The yud is significant because it is noted in brief as the power of God. In Hebrew, it is the first letter in Yahweh or YHVH. The name of Jesus begins with a yud, as does Jerusalem and Israel. Could it be a coincidence? How is it that the smallest of letters is the beginning of the greatest of words?

Lord God and Father, though I am weak, You are strong. I praise and thank You for reminding me that You are always there to lean on when I feel small and insignificant. I know that You are great, and You lead and guide me. You are my strong tower, and hold me in Your mighty right hand of power. Thank You as I remember that no one can stand against me when You are for me. What a mighty God You are. Amen.