Cherokee Parks and Recreation Committee Meeting held

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Parks and Recreation Committee Meeting was held on the afternoon of Thursday, May 21 for the new term. Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper called the meeting to order. Tutiyi nole Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee Co.) Rep. Michael Smoker led the prayer.

Members present included Rep. Stamper, Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Bo Crowe, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle, Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shenelle Feather, and Rep. Smoker.

Rep. Stamper took nominations for a new chair of the committee. Rep. Smoker nominated Feather. Rep. Crowe seconded the nomination. Rep. Feather was elected as the new chair.

Rep. Feather opened nominations for vice chair. Rep. Stamper was elected as vice chair.

Sky Sampson, secretary of Community, Education, and Recreation, provided program updates for the Cherokee Fitness Complex.

Sampson said gym membership has officially switched to a new system called Gym Master. She said members can book classes through an online portal and set up recurring payments.

Sampson said they are also working on a hyperice lounge across from the hydromassage room. They also designed the layout for the new workout area where the pool used to be, and they are waiting on EBCI Project Management to start the project.

Timmy Ray Smith, Cherokee Recreation Youth Sports and Events coordinator, provided updates for Cherokee Recreation. Kamiyo Lanning, Cherokee Recreation manager, was on travel in Raleigh attending the Governor’s Proclamation Signing for Recognition of Older Americans Month. Lanning is a representative for the North Carolina Senior Games coordinators, and she is on the board of directors.

Summer camp is starting up June 1 to July 31 at Peaches Squirrell Sports and Recreation Complex in Tsisqwohi (Birdtown).

The Pam Taylor Painttown Gym is hosting a lunchtime kickball league this summer and an evening basketball league, and a lunchtime walking group.

The Donald “Kool-Aid” Queen gym hosts Smoky Mountain Judo every week and started a self-defense class. They will also host a cultural camp this summer for teens, and the contact to sign-up is 359-4823.

Youth football sign-ups are open until June 26. The cutoff date is Aug. 1 for ages across the board for the Smoky Mountain Conference.

Smith said a suitable place needs to be found for youth football practice. “The previous councils before sat in here and said, they would not move youth football. And I had nothing to do with it for 8 years, but I’m back now. And these kids deserve better. John Crowe Softball Complex is not a suitable place for football practice.”

Sampson said, “We can work through that, Tim. We will find you a good location for practices…I’ll work on that and we’ll provide an update next time.”

Smith said youth baseball and softball are winding down and it’s been a great season. He said the reason our charter has been absorbed by Great Smoky Mountain Little League is because Cherokee does not have enough teams to field a league.

Western Carolina University’s football team and coaches will be coming to Cherokee to do a youth football camp July 11.

Smith said he and Lanning met with Shalana Yates, WCU Cherokee Center director, and Elias Huskey, administrative support associate, and they had a great meeting about the Cherokee Center getting more involved with Cherokee Recreation youth sports to host EBCI Day at the WCU versus Wofford football game on Nov. 7.

Rep. Feather added that moving the date to Nov. 7 is great because it falls in line with Native American Heritage Month.

Rep. Feather added a congratulations to the Senior Games athletes. Rep. Feather and Smith added a shoutout to Janell Rattler and Kamiyo Lanning for their work on the senior games.