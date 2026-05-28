OBITUARY: Kristine Trottingwolf 

Kristine Trottingwolf, of Petaluma, Calif., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the age of 79. Kris was enrolled as a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Thankfully, she endures no more suffering from her battle with cancer.

Kris was a gentle, free, and independent spirit! She was a music lover, everything from The Grateful Dead to Willie Nelson! She cherished the sanctity of Mother Earth, growing herbs and wonderful flowers in her garden. She loved the peace and solitude of going to the coast and gazing upon the Pacific Ocean with her faithful companion; her service dog, Allie. Kris faithfully supported many animal-related organizations, including the rescue of orphaned and injured Pacific marine mammals, saving the near-extinct California condor, the rehabilitation of injured sea turtles, and countless others.

Her last visit to the Qualla Boundary of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina came in 2012 to share some of her parents’ ashes with the beautiful rhododendron and wildflowers that grow along the Oconaluftee River trail. She also supported the Genoa Indian School Foundation in Genoa, Neb., where her father lived in boarding school for 3 years during his youth.

Kris dearly loved her niece and nephews; Shane and Seth Murphy of Anchorage, Alaska, Rebecca Wolfe Damas of League City, Texas, and Christopher Wolfe of Pearland, Texas. Cherishing their fond memories of Kris are her siblings, Laurie Wolfe Albrigo (Jerry) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, Brad Wolfe (Elaine) of League City, Texas, and Dan Wolfe (Sheree) of Tyler, Texas, and her close friend, Bob Bell.

Predeceasing Kris were her parents; Dale and Alice Wolfe of Seabrook, Texas, and her grandparents, Edward and Carrie Seitz of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ned Trottingwolf, originally of Big Cove, N.C., and Nellie Wolfe of Cincinnati, Ohio. Her grandfather’s name was unfortunately changed from Trottingwolf to Wolfe at Carlisle Indian School. Kris righted that wrong many years ago by legally changing her name back to Trottingwolf!

Donations honoring Kris’ life can be made to: Canine Companions at P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA, 95402.

Kris has found peace. “… feel free and happy.” We love you.