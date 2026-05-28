May report from Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper

Hello everyone,

This is my Council Report for the month of May. This time of year is always special as graduation ceremonies begin across our communities. Whether you are moving from middle school to high school or graduating from a college or university, please know that all of Tribal leadership is proud of you. The more our people pursue education, the stronger we become as a Nation.

As always, my report follows the standard format below.

Community Events

June 2 – Blood Drive

A community blood drive will be held at Cherokee High School.

Time: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Location: 200 Ravensford Dr., Cherokee, NC 28719

June 6 – Annual Kituwah Celebration

Join us for social dances, a stickball demonstration, food, and community fellowship at the Kituwah Mound.

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Location: Kituwah Mound, 3831 Ela Road, Bryson City, NC 28713

June 6 – Bingo Night

Proceeds from this event will support Maddie, Joss, Daisee, and Lilly with their travel basketball expenses. Let’s show up for these young women as they continue their hard work and dedication during the offseason.

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6 p.m. Location: Pam Taylor Gym (Painttown Gym), 10 Old Gap Road, Cherokee, NC 28719

Project Updates

Recently Completed Projects

This list will be updated as additional projects are completed throughout the 2026 calendar year.

Projects Currently Underway or Nearing Completion

Nvdiyeli Trail

The project is complete. Signage is currently being created. Discussions with the Museum of the Cherokee People have led to the addition of stairs extending from the museum parking lot to the trail entrance, improving safety and accessibility.

Ceremonial Grounds

Fill dirt and grading work are underway. Concerns regarding runoff are being addressed.

Multipurpose Facility (Old High School Site)

Designs for the project are nearly complete. As the design phase concludes, upgrades to water and sewer lines will be implemented to support future construction. An archaeological site review will follow. Funding is still being pursued through grant applications, and timelines for construction and completion have not yet been established.

New Restroom Facilities for the Historical Area (Indian Village and Fire Mountain Trails)

Designs have been approved and the bid process is complete. The next phase will include evaluating the project’s scope to reduce costs while maintaining necessary upgrades to the facilities.

Ordinances Under Consideration

(Ordinances that have been passed, withdrawn, or killed will not appear on this list.)

Compliance with NC State requirements for Underground Storage Tanks

Amendments to election laws

Establishing an Elk Hunting Season

Establishing the EBCI’s digital sovereignty

Updating laws on the assignment of possessory holdings

Regulating the caging of bears on Tribal land

Expanding drug trafficking laws to include synthetic opioids

Clarifying Cherokee Code regarding UTV use on approved roads

Hiring process for the One Feather Editor

Creating a chapter governing unmanned aircraft systems

Work Sessions

Upcoming Work Sessions

June 3

1:30 p.m. – Museum’s Off‑Site Collections Facility Capital Project

Monthly Update for Readers

This month’s topic focuses on sovereignty, specifically digital sovereignty. The term sovereignty implies self‑determination and often stems from treaty rights. It allows Nations to create their own operating structures that guide and protect every member.

To be clear, while legislation regarding digital sovereignty is currently tabled, this article is not intended to influence public opinion. Instead, it aims to provide clarity about what digital sovereignty means and why it matters.

Digital sovereignty refers to a Nation’s ability to control how its data is stored, processed, transmitted, and governed. In global contexts, this includes authority over digital infrastructure, networks, and online narratives. For tribal nations, it extends to the protection of cultural knowledge, community information, and the digital systems that support daily governance.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians generates an immense amount of data every day. Enrollment information, health records, cultural archives, and governance documents all live within the tribal network. The EBCI has already taken major steps toward self‑governed digital infrastructure by owning servers, broadband companies, and cloud systems that we operate ourselves. Cybersecurity remains a top priority to prevent data loss, theft, or misuse.

As technology continues to advance, using tools that help us collect and protect data ensures that our cultural values, language, and knowledge of the land can be safely preserved. This also creates easier access for members who may need or want to look up information related to their heritage, community, or services.

Digital sovereignty matters because it gives the Tribe control over the digital space we already occupy. Without it, we remain dependent on external powers for essential functions. In today’s world, digital systems shape everything from healthcare to education to economic development. Establishing a framework for digital sovereignty strengthens our long‑term security and protects who we are as a people in the digital world. One could argue that digital dependence on outside entities risks undermining the inherent sovereignty we already hold. We must protect our economic self‑determination and ensure that data tied to our history and culture remains under our authority.

We, as a Tribe, have had ongoing discussions about who owns the data collected on a daily basis. When we enter into service contracts or approve studies on tribal lands, we must include language ensuring that the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians retains ownership of all resulting information. This helps ensure that if data is misused or misappropriated, we have the authority to hold someone accountable.

While the benefits of digital sovereignty are often discussed in terms of security and ownership, the advantages extend much further. Digital sovereignty allows the Tribe to design systems that reflect our cultural values, improve government efficiency, and strengthen community trust. It supports innovation by enabling us to build tools that meet our specific needs rather than relying on one‑size‑fits‑all solutions. It also ensures that future generations inherit a digital landscape that reflects Cherokee priorities, not outside interests. In short, digital sovereignty empowers us to shape our own technological future with intention and cultural integrity.

Developing or adopting tribally governed digital tools—such as the Tribal Portal—is essential for moving long‑standing processes into secure digital platforms. This shift not only improves efficiency but also increases accountability for everyone involved in completing those processes.

While the recent passage of a “moratorium” on data centers is a reasonable precaution, the need for data storage will continue to grow. As we rely more heavily on technology to improve daily life, the amount of data we generate increases, and so does the need for secure, tribally controlled storage solutions.

I hope this article provides clarity on what sovereignty is and how digital sovereignty can support the EBCI moving forward. This is a general overview and should not be interpreted as support for or opposition to the ordinance currently before Tribal Council. It is simply meant to inform and offer examples of how digital sovereignty functions and why it can be beneficial.

Michael Stamper

Tribal Council Representative

Painttown Community

828-736-6192

mikestamper@ebci-nsn.gov