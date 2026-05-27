OBITUARY: Velma Jean McMillan Hemphill

Velma Jean McMillan Hemphill, 82, of the 3200 Acre Tract, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2026 after a long illness. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Edna Owle McMillan and wife of the late Henry Hayse Robertson and Charles Hemphill.

She was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Stanley Robertson, Sr.; and her sister, Edith Maney.

She is survived by her son, Darrell Robertson and wife Beth of Knoxville, Tenn.; his children, Emma Robertson of Knoxville, Avery Robertson and wife Tanna, of Knoxville, daughter-in-law, Cindy Robertson; her children Stanley, Heath, Brett and Charles Robertson; great grandchildren, Jasmine, Lily, Deanna, Bruce, Ethan, Tsali, Ani Robertson; and her brother, Dean McMillan and wife Erma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 1 at Crisp Funeral Home.

There will be a graveside service immediately following at Boiling Springs Cemetery with Gary Maney officiating.

Pallbearers will be among her family.

The family would like to extend their thanks to those who helped her get the care that she received, including Tsali Care Center, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, Tennessee Cancer Specialist and the Proton Therapy Center of Knoxville. And, thank you to all the friends and family who came by, visited, and helped taking care of Velma.