OBITUARY: Robyn Michelle Bigmeat

Robyn Michelle Bigmeat, age 54, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at her residence in Cherokee, N.C.

Robyn was born on Sept. 21, 1971, in Cherokee, N.C., to her parents, the late Robert and Aubrey Ann George Bigmeat. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Alicia Wolfe, and her brother, Beejay Bigmeat.

She is survived by her mother, Aubrey Bigmeat (Cowboy); stepmother, Marina Catt; sister, Sonya Bigmeat; her children, Crystal Brady (Nathan), Wade Wolfe, and Rabekka Cooke (Matthew); four grandchildren, Dahlilah Arneach, Emmalynn Arneach, and Jasiah Cooke, with a granddaughter on the way; special cousin, Jim Bigmeat; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Long House Funeral Services, Cherokee, N.C. is in charge of arrangements