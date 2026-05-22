May Editorial Board meeting held

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The monthly Editorial Board meeting of the Cherokee One Feather was held on the morning of May 21 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room. The meeting was called to order at 10:02 a.m. by Editorial Board Chairperson Brooklyn Brown.

Members and guests present included Chairperson Brooklyn Brown, Vice Chairperson Dawn Arneach, Editor Robert Jumper, Subscription Clerk Indica Climbingbear, Assistant Editor Scott McKie Brings Plenty, and One Feather Intern Ann Toineeta.

Arneach presented a budget report. There was nothing outstanding, but Brown and Brings Plenty did discuss the travel budget and accounting for any travel between now and the next fiscal year. As of now, there is no travel planned until FY2027, which has already been approved for the next budget.

Jumper shared that proposed Ord. No. 187 (2026) will be discussed during the June 4 Dinilawigi session. This ordinance seeks to amend Cherokee Code Sec. 75-53 regarding the hiring of the editor of the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli (Cherokee One Feather) tribal newspaper.

The whereas section states, “The Cherokee Code provides for decisions of termination of the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli editor to be determined by agreement of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief), Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief), and two-thirds of the sitting Editorial Board; and there is no provision in the Cherokee Code for the Editorial Board to be a part of the selection of the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli editor; and this creates a real or perceived political influence on the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli due to the lack of Editorial Board representation in the editor hiring process.”

This ordinance seeks to add the following sentence to Sec. 75-75(e)(Editor and staff), “The Principal Chief, Vice Chief, and a two-thirds majority of the Editorial Board are required to select or hire the Cherokee One Feather Editor.”

Jumper also shared that he is working with EBCI Communications on drafting instructions for readers to download the One Feather website to their phones.

Jumper suggested that the Editorial Board draft a policy in line with the One Feather commitment to not using artificial intelligence (AI) for One Feather products such as articles, photos, and graphics. The Board unanimously approved drafting the AI non-use policy. Brings Plenty will draft the policy to be read at the next Editorial Board meeting, June 18 at 10a.m. in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room.