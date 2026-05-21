OBITUARY: Sherry Daniels Pheasant

Sherry Daniels Pheasant, 64, of the Big Cove Community of Cherokee, N.C., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2026, after a long battle with cancer.

Born June 13, 1961, in Huntington, W.V., she was the daughter of the late Donna Jean Harless Daniels and Leo Edward Daniels Sr. Sherry was a graduate of Central Gwinnett High School and worked as both a cosmetologist and photographer.

She was a devoted Christian known for her strength, faith, and deep love for her family. Sherry enjoyed cooking, baking, arts and crafts, music, and staying connected with others through her high school alumni community. She also had a special love for animals, especially her dogs—Grizzy, Gracie, Miska, Koda, and Chance.

Survivors include her husband, George Allen Pheasant; children, Matthew Ryan (Elizabeth) McKibben, Cara McKibben (Jeremy) Swancey, Erica (Juan) Martinez Venegas, and Tashina Kalonaheskie; grandchildren, Matthew Reid (Anais) McKibben, Katelynn Swancey, Aleiyah Hull, Alaina Hull, Andyn Kalonaheskie, and Alijah Hull; great-grandchildren, Aria McKibben and Lexi Perez; brothers, Rick (Patti) Daniels and Leo (Donna) Daniels; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marsha Jean Daniels; and her son-in-law, James (Chase) Kalonaheskie.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at Hog Mountain Baptist Church in Dacula, Ga., with a reception to follow. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Snellville, Ga.

Garrett Funerals and Cremations is caring for the Pheasant family. www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com.