18th Annual Cherokee Day of Caring reflects the spirit of Gadugi

Submitted by Cherokee Preservation Foundation

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Preservation Foundation, with the support of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, and the Offices of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) and Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) came together collaboratively for the 18th annual Day of Caring on Thursday, May 14. This daylong event reflects the spirit of Ga-Du-Gi, a traditional way of helping the community practiced by the Cherokee people for centuries.

Some 200 volunteers, EBCI members and others in the community, came together to assist 10 families and individuals nominated by their respective community clubs. Volunteers helped paint, repair, clean up landscapes and plant flowers.

That evening, nine “Quiet Heroes” and one “Good Neighbor” who have served their communities unselfishly were honored at a special dinner at the Wolftown Gym.

“Our community is awesome. This day is what Ga-Du-Gi is all about, helping fellow neighbors,” said Deb Owle, Cherokee Preservation Foundation program operations manager.

Cherokee Preservation Foundation officials noted, “Special thanks go out to Lowe’s in Sylva, McNeely’s Cherokee Home Center, the Cherokee Fire Department Station 2, Native Clans Design, K& B Meats, Granny’s Kitchen, Lulu’s, Greybeard Metalsmithing, EBCI Tribal Facilities, The Cherokee Boys Club and Qualla Housing for providing assistance to ensure the success of the day.”

The 2026 Cherokee Day of Caring Committee, who plans this event, includes the following individuals: Deb Owle, Jenea Taylor, John Nelson, Dewayne “Duck” Lossiah, Gary Driver, Candy Bradley, Dewayne Littlejon, Dave Pheasant, Rick Lossiah, Dinah Grant, Michael Lambert, Michael Wilnoty, TW Saunooke, Jordan Turner, and Tristan Kirkland.

Day of Caring Projects included:

Wayohi (Wolftown) – Bootie Littlejohn

Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) – Will Tushka

Aniwodihi (Painttown) – Kim Wildcatt

Elawodi (Yellowhill) – Wilbur Paul

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) – Margaret French

Toledvyi (Towstring) – Glenna Cunninghan

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) – Rose McCoy

Tso Iyagayvli Tali Sgohits(v) Sgwa Itsutsiloda (3200 Acre Tract) – Velma Hemphill

Tutiyi (Snowbird) – Kenny Garrett

Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee County) – Martha Brown

Overflow Project: Food Pantry – Painttown Community Building

The Quiet Heroes & Good Neighbor Awards went to:

Quiet Heroes:

Wayohi – Jeff Catt

Widagalinidisgv – Charla Crowe

Aniwodihi – Wanda McCoy

Elawodi – Dawn Arneach

Kolanvyi – Davey Bradley

Toledvyi – Gladis Cochran

Tsisqwohi – Cyndi Lambert

Tutiyi – Tayen and Tylie Bridges

Tsalagi Gadugi – Connie Peels

Good Neighbor – David Crowe