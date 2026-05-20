OBITUARY: Dustin Thomas Smith

Dustin Thomas Smith, age 21, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Dustin was born on Dec. 8, 2004, in Sylva, N.C., to his parents, the late T.J. and Dusty Lyn Jones Smith. He was an amazing father and partner. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and friend. Dustin loved being outside. He enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, shooting basketball, riding his bikes, snowboarding, and watching UFC fights on Saturday nights. Other hobbies included working on his cars and riding through the parkway. Dustin enjoyed admiring sunrises and sunsets. He loved to cook and to eat out. His favorite food was steak. He loved planning and taking trips with his family and friends. He enjoyed going out and living life. The beach was his favorite place to visit. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a beautiful smile and a funny personality, and he could make everyone laugh. He was such a loving, thoughtful, and caring person. Most of all, he loved being a Daddy to his daughter, Azaylee. He was loved by so many.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Jacob Colby Smith and Joshua Daniel Smith; his Papaw, Billy Joe Swayney; his aunt, Jerrilyn Smith; and Grandfather, Jerry Smith.

Dustin is survived by the loves of his life, his daughter, Azaylee Jay Smith, and his love, Christina Marie Lee; his brothers, Dylan Mangold, ‘Bubba’ James Swayney Jr., Wray Henderson, Dave Henderson, Gavin Swayney, and Timothy Smith; his sisters, Breanna Mangold, Nikkia Swayney, and Bella Jones; his grandmothers, Mamaw Corky Swayney, Mona Smith, and Kay Jones; his best friends/brothers, Tyee Lossiah, Zachary Okelley, Eric Acosta, and Bitiste Pepion; his nephews, Jaycob Jones and Ashton Cucumber Jr.; his nieces, Jariyah Lynn Smith and Usdi Smith; his cousins, Gary Reed, Austin Reed, Olivia Swayney, Emily Swayney, Stephanie Smith, Brittany Hornbuckle, Lucy Smith, Grace Smith, Paigelyn, and Bradley Conner; and his uncles, Jamie Swayney, (Gil) Gilbert Smith, and Bill Henderson. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Chris and Salina Lee; his brothers-in-law, Matthew Lee, Anthony Lee, Kyle Lee, and Kevin Swimmer; his sister-in-law, Samantha Lee; and also the numerous individuals whose personalities he touched, who are not mentioned but are still in our hearts and thoughts.

Dustin was loved by so many! He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev. Ben Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 22.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Services, Cherokee, N.C., is in charge of arrangements