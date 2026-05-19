SPEAKING OF FAITH: Run Away!

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Proverbs 3:7, 1 Corinthians 10:14, 1 Timothy 6:10-11, Gen 39:12, 2 Timothy 2:22, 1 Corinthians 6:18, Proverbs 4:14

Jesus and the Apostles relate parables throughout the New Testament about money, riches, and the love of anything above God. Paul had his issues with money and described them to Timothy as a warning of the power money can have in influencing our lives. It is a form of idolatry with the shine of silver and gold.

“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil: which some, reaching after, have been led astray from the faith, and have pierced themselves through with many sorrows. But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.” 1 Timothy 6:10-11

Again, the Bible depicts many stories about sexual sin. That specific sin draws in many other sins, making it even more dangerous. Residing alongside sexual immorality are pride, idolatry, lying, murder, and different slippery slopes of all kinds of evil beyond the act of fornication. The love of sex pulls in all the sins in Leviticus of what are despicable uses of the body. It destroys our body as the temple created for the Spirit within us. The following stories and verses tell us specifically to run, as Joseph did when Potiphar’s wife wanted him to stay and play. Read all about it in Genesis 39.

“And she caught him by his garment, saying, Lie with me: and he left his garment in her hand, and fled, and got him out.” Genesis 39:12

Paul tells Timothy to flee those youthful urges. Do you think Paul knew that hormones rage in youth, as most middle and high school teachers know? Our Youth Ministers must address the enormous potential human condition to guide our youths away from temptation.

“But flee youthful lusts, and follow after righteousness, faith, love, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.” 2 Timothy 2:22

Paul takes the sinful acts of sex outside of marriage a step beyond the act itself. He tells us it is a sin against our own bodies. Engaging in sexual immorality with another joins our physical temple containing the Holy Spirit with sin. Read 1 Corinthians 6:12-20, the body is the Lord’s, and we are members of Christ.

“Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.” 1 Corinthians 6:18

Draw closer to God and flee from sinful habits or things that distract you from what God wants to show and bless you. Run away. Put away. Uninstall. In Matthew 8:9, the concept of plucking out your eye before you end up in hell emphasizes the seriousness of this issue. Satan is out there to drag you into whatever keeps you from serving, worshipping, praying, or drawing nearer to God. Run away.

“Enter not into the path of the wicked and walk not in the way of evil men.” Proverbs 4:14.

Lord God and Father, we ask for Your mercy upon us in our weaknesses to sin against You. Do not lead us into temptation but deliver us from evil. Help us to find our feet and direct them straight and away from all sin that offends You. Show us where we need to repent and forgive us when we fail You. Amen.