Roads Commission meeting held; Police Commissioner Joseph “Buddy” Johnson raises concerns

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Roads Commission meeting was held on the morning of Monday, May 18. The meeting was called to order at 9:01 a.m. by Dinilawigi Taline Gahvsgi (Tribal Council Vice Chairman) David Wolfe.

Trace Lambert, transportation planner for the Cherokee Department of Transportation (CDOT), provided several updates:

CDOT had members travel to Connecticut to review the Federal Highway Transportation Funding Formula.

An engineering firm sent over design contracts for road projects that Dinilawigi passed.

The Tsali Enola Bridge is complete and waiting on a final walkthrough and visit from the Federal Highway representative.

Signage on Blue Wing Road has been put up.

CDOT is working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to review their inventory.

CDOT was awarded the Tribal Safety Action Plan.

They are working on getting requests for proposals (RFP) for striping.

They received a camera from Federal Highway to go over their roads, which has been completed and will be sent back.

They are grading the backroads and patching roads in various parts of the communities.

They are working with contractors to get damaged guardrails in parts of the communities fixed.

Insulation and pipe on Macedonia Road is set and 75 to 80 percent complete.

They are working on fixing shoulders and pull-offs in Kolanvyi (Big cove) and on Wrights Creek.

They have been working on tree removal and cleaning up after recent storms.

They will be taking on one intern.

The Cherokee Boys Club started their contract for this year for mowing.

Long arming is being done by request.

The office number is (828) 359-6530.

Taline Gahvsgi Wolfe asked about culverts clogged with leaves on Ammons Sequoyah Road. Tyler Blankenship, director of Infrastructure, said the Boys Club was given the go-ahead to clean up the culverts.

Taline Gahvsgi Wolfe also mentioned damaged, dangerous trees that may fall on Ammons Sequoyah. Lambert said they will take a look.

Elawodi Rep. Shennelle Feather raised concerns over Lambert Branch Road. Tutiyi nole Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird and Cherokee Co.) Rep. Adam Wachacha mentioned Old Santeetlah Road in west Buffalo and Will Scott Road in Murphy.

Taline Gahvsgi Wolfe mentioned a pothole at the entrance to the Ginger Lynn Welch Building that needs fixed.

Joseph “Buddy” Johnson, a member of the EBCI from Kolanvyi who sits on the Cherokee Police Commission, raised concerns over Stoney Curve, Piney Grove, and the Wize Guyz parking lot. Johnson said Kym Parker, who owns the store on Stoney Curve, is amiable to signage or whatever is needed to slow people down. Johnson said drivers speed around Stoney and Piney Grove, and signage, speed bumps, or another solution is needed.

“We’re looking for guidance and some direction on how to proceed,” Johnson said. “You come around the curve and here comes a local guy 90 miles an hour. We need something to slow people down.”

Johnson also said the parking in front of Wize Guyz often has customers parking with trailer hitches or tailgates and campers out in the road, and something needs to be done to regulate parking.

The Roads Commission asked Johnson to return at next month’s meeting so they could give him an update on his requests.

EBCI member Jacob Ivey raised concerns over Frye Mountain Road. He said the road is in desperate need of upkeep, and that tourists renting side-by-sides often litter.