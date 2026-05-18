CCS School Board holds May meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, May 4 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson at 4:45 p.m.

Vice Chairperson Melanie Lambert led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, secretary and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep.

The opening prayer was led by Swimmer.

In good news, Girty shared that five Cherokee High School students will be participating in the Kituwah, LLC. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) externship: Kimo Sokol, Thomas Levi Tramper, John Gloyne, Denver Porterfield, and Kailyana Hornbuckle Standingwater.

Girty said there were also two successful field trips recently; the CTE class visited the Atlanta Braves facility. The Life Camp students traveled to Denver, Colo.

Girty and Stamper said they received positive comments about the Cherokee High School students who attended Anna Ferguson’s swearing-in in Raleigh for the NC House.

Davis shared that the recent Literacy Night at CCS was successful. He heard a lot of positive feedback, interacted with teachers and staff, and shared that parents were given a lot of information.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. There were several resolutions passed for STEAM Camp, Life Camp, and summer school volunteers.

Res. 26-144 passed, which reads, “Cherokee Central School contract services be approved to provide services for school year 2026-27 with Peer Group Connection. Grant funding is available for the purchase. The combined contracts exceeds $25,000.00.”

Res. 26-145 passed, which reads, “Cherokee Central School be approved to enter into a contract with the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) to provide professional development services for the 2026–2027 school year. Funding for this contract will be supported through available grant funds. The total cost of the contract will exceed $25,000.”

Res. 26-182 passed, which reads in part, “REDACTED is approved as the CES Substitute Teacher for this school year…”

The CCS proposed budget for the 2026-27 school year was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

Organizational structure and employee updates were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Davis.

The summer intern job description was approved with a motion by Lambert seconded by Reed-Cooper.

The board entered closed session at 5:15 p.m. with a motion by Lambert seconded by Reed-Cooper. The board exited closed session at 8:33 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

In other announcements, the End of the Year Luncheon for staff will be May 22 at 12:30 p.m. The next school board meetings are scheduled for May 18 and June 1 at 4:45 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.