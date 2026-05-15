National Park Service reminds visitors to be Bear Aware

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is reminding visitors to take extra precautions in bear country following recent bear incidents in several national parks.

Spring and early summer are periods of increased bear activity in many parks. Bears may be moving through habitat, searching for food or protecting cubs. Visitors can reduce the chance of a dangerous encounter by staying alert, hiking in groups, making noise in low-visibility areas, storing food and trash properly and never approaching bears.

“National parks are wild places, and wildlife safety is visitor safety,” said Jessica Bowron, Comptroller, Exercising the Delegated Authority of the Director. “Simple actions, like giving bears space, securing food and knowing what to do before you enter bear country, can protect visitors and bears.”

Visitors should check current park alerts before their trip and follow park-specific bear safety guidance. Bear species, terrain, food storage rules and bear spray recommendations vary across the National Park Service.

Core safety reminders include:

Never approach a bear.

Stay alert and avoid headphones on trails.

Hike in groups when possible.

Make noise near streams, dense vegetation and blind corners.

Store food, trash and scented items properly.

Carry bear spray where recommended and allowed.

Never run from a bear.

If you encounter a bear, stay calm, speak in a steady voice, back away slowly and do not make sudden movements. Visitors should report bear encounters to park staff as soon as it is safe to do so.

For park-specific bear safety information, visit the park’s website before arrival.