“Unto These Hills” Outdoor Drama returns for 76th Anniversary Season

Submitted by Cherokee Historical Association

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The beloved outdoor drama, “Unto These Hills”, is set to captivate audiences once again as it opens its 76th Anniversary Season on Saturday, May 30. For three-quarters of a century, this powerful production has brought the rich and complex history of the Cherokee to life under the stars at Mountainside Theatre.

The 2026 cast, crew, and creative team features 47 enrolled members, representing five different federally recognized tribes, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These talented Native artists, each bringing their own unique skills and perspectives, will collectively breathe life into pivotal events in Cherokee history.

Patrons will enjoy recent upgrades to Mountainside Theatre, including LED pathway lighting throughout the amphitheatre, new digital microphones for actors, new LED stage lighting fixtures, and a newly rebuilt roof over the main concession stand area. These upgrades were generously funded by Cherokee Preservation Foundation and will enhance the guest experience.

“Unto These Hills” recounts the tragic and triumphant story of the Cherokee people from first contact with Europeans through the removal west on the infamous Trail of Tears and the eventual building of the Qualla Boundary. The drama offers a moving and educational experience for all ages, providing a vital opportunity to learn about a crucial chapter in American history from the perspective of those who lived it. The stunning outdoor setting, combined with dramatic storytelling, intricate costuming, special effects, and evocative music, creates an unforgettable theatrical experience. “Unto These Hills” aims to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of Cherokee culture and encourage dialogue that extends beyond the theatre.

Performances will be held Monday through Saturday, from May 30 through Aug. 22 at Mountainside Theatre, located in the heart of Cherokee, N.C. More information can be found on Cherokee Historical Association’s website, https://CherokeeHistorical.org.

CHA invites the local community to preview Unto These Hills before the drama opens to the public. All members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, local community members, and local merchants are invited to attend Community Preview Nights on May 28 and May 29. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.