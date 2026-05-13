SPEAKING OF FAITH: Run away!

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Proverbs 3:7, 1 Corinthians 10:14, 1 Timothy 6:10-11, Gen 39:12, 2 Timothy 2:22, 1 Corinthians 6:18, Proverbs 4:14

I’ve written a lot about being courageous. Being bold and standing up is an important life skill as a Christian. I’ve meant every word and have given plenty of scripture to back it up.

As men, we’ve been raised to be courageous and never run away, but today is different. This goes for women, too. Flee from satan, run from sin, run to Christ.

Christians sometimes get conceited and think they are above certain types of sin. Maybe they have overcome the same sin in the past and have dismissed it as defeated. But, like an alcoholic, sin is addictive, and we must take each day and battle our illness for sin. We can ask for help because Jesus has conquered sin and the result, but we still fight daily with the consequences of falling off the wagon. Satan knows where the gutter is and speeds us up to stumble and fall. When we think we’re beyond sinning, we should recognize that as pride, and there we go again. We must always be on guard and know when to run.

How many famous Christians have you been shocked to learn fell into infamous sin? I’m sure we can remember a name or two of solid Christians who fell into sexual sin, love of money, and types of idolatry or the pride of fame. It can happen to the best and most blessed of us. So keep your head on a swivel, and never underestimate how much satan wants to see you slip and fall. Pray for Holy protection.

The Bible sometimes tells us to run from evil. Other times, it tells us to fight evil through the strength of God so that we can stand against temptation. We are always supposed to stand for God and His righteousness. It can get confusing. It is evident in God’s Word that when you find yourself trapped or consumed with sinful living, and the Spirit shows you should be uncomfortable with your surroundings, it’s time to run and get out.

“Be not wise in thine own eyes; Fear Jehovah, and depart from evil” Proverbs 3:7

The three sins common to man that seem to be ones identified to run from are idolatry, love of money, and sexual sin. When you think about it, those are natural within men and women. Another one that you can’t run from is pride; I think that’s because you’d have to run from yourself.

What takes your time? What amuses you more than spending more time with God? Is the game on TV more important than going to Church on Sunday night? Is reading those tweets and checking your likes more important on social media than following God in His word? How about all those other distractions that draw you away from God? Check yourself to see if they haven’t become your idols or self-aggrandizement to your ego and pride.

“Wherefore, my beloved, flee from idolatry.” 1 Corinthians 10:14

Lord God and Father, we ask for Your mercy upon us in our weaknesses to sin against You. Do not lead us into temptation but deliver us from evil. Help us to find our feet and direct them straight and away from all sin that offends You. Show us where we need to repent and forgive us when we fail You. Amen.