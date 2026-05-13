OBITUARY: Bryson Eric Lambert

Bryson Eric Lambert, age 27, of Smyrna, Ga., passed away Friday, May 8, 2026. Bryson was a graduate of Campbell High School.

A service will be held in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna on Friday, May 15 at 11 am. Interment will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 16 at Lambert Family Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C.

Mr. Lambert is survived by father, Roger Lambert; mother, Lynn Lambert; sister, Whitney Lambert; brother, Weston Lambert; paternal grandmother, Maxine Walker Lambert; maternal grandmother, Martha Isley Pearson; and all his aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna.

Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com