Interior enters into Nation’s first-ever Tribal Energy Agreement

The Department of the Interior approved the nation’s first-ever tribal energy resource agreement, increasing the Southern Ute Indian Tribe’s sovereign authority to manage and develop energy resources on its lands while reducing federal bureaucracy. This step strengthens tribal self‑determination and supports broader efforts to advance U.S. Energy Dominance by ensuring affordable, reliable and domestically produced energy in the United States, furthering the objectives of Executive Order 14154 “Unleashing American Energy.”

“This agreement delivers on President Trump’s promise: tribes should have greater authority to manage their own resources without unnecessary federal delay,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Southern Ute Indian Tribe is setting the standard for how sovereign nations can move quickly, responsibly and on their own terms to develop energy, create jobs and strengthen America’s energy future.”

The agreement will allow the tribe to enter into and manage energy-related leases, rights-of-way, and business agreements without obtaining approval from Interior for each lease, right-of-way, or agreement, eliminating repetitive approvals and reducing processing delays.

“This agreement supports the Trump administration’s promise of unlocking new opportunities for sustained economic growth and energy development,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “This is great news for the Southern Ute Tribe, for Indian Country, and for all Americans as we work to fulfill President Trump’s vision for national energy security and economic leadership.”

Tribal energy resource agreements enhance self-determination and economic development opportunities for tribes by promoting tribal oversight and management of energy resource development on tribal lands. These agreements also support the national energy policy of increasing utilization of domestic energy resources to lower prices and strengthen economic security.

In consultation with tribes, President Trump updated regulations in 2019 to simplify the process for tribes to enter into tribal energy resource agreements with Interior. While the opportunity to enter into an agreement has been available since 2008, this will be the Department’s first tribal approval. The Department is actively working to increase participation in tribal energy resource agreements by offering listening sessions to gather feedback on how to streamline the application process.

This historic agreement marks a turning point in tribal self-determination and energy independence, positioning the Southern Ute Tribe as a trailblazer in the pursuit of American Energy Dominance through tribal leadership and setting a precedent for other energy tribes to follow.