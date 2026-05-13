Cherokee Historical Association awarded $520,000 Grant from Cherokee Preservation Foundation

Submitted by Cherokee Historical Association

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Historical Association (CHA) has announced it has been awarded $520,000 in grant funding from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. This investment will support vital enhancements and CHA’s historic venues – Mountainside Theatre and Oconaluftee Indian Village.

The new grant builds upon momentum generated by a 2025 award from the Foundation. Recent accomplishments under the previous funding cycle include the completion of a strategic master plan with PGAV destinations, the hiring of two full-time staff members dedicated to new year-round programming, significant infrastructure and facilities improvements across CHA’s campus, and the installation of new theatrical lighting and sound equipment at Mountainside Theatre.

In the coming year, Cherokee Historical Association will prioritize facility enhancements at Oconaluftee Indian Village as it prepares for its landmark 75th anniversary season in 2027.

These projects are designed to improve the visitor experience and elevate the aesthetics of the living history museum. Funding will also facilitate the installation of additional new equipment at Mountainside Theatre.

Community members are encouraged to follow the progress of these expansions. Updates will be available via social media and the official website at https://CherokeeHistorical.org.