N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to open 30 trout streams on June 6

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) will open 30 trout streams and two lakes classified as Delayed Harvest to trout harvest on June 6. They will remain open through Sept. 30.

On the first Saturday in June, anglers may begin harvesting trout from Delayed Harvest waters. From 6 a.m. until noon, fishing in those waters is limited to youth only. The age that qualifies as a youth is now under 16 years old. It changed from the previous age of under 18 during the 2025-2026 regulations cycle.

“The youth-only fishing period was established by the agency to promote trout fishing among young anglers and to provide additional opportunities for young anglers to catch and keep fish,” said Mountain Fisheries Supervisor Kin Hodges.

At noon on June 6, waters open to all anglers. Between June 6 and September 30, anglers can keep up to seven trout per day — with no gear or bait restrictions and no minimum size limits.

Delayed Harvest trout waters are posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs. A list of Delayed Harvest trout waters, regulation information and trout maps can be found at ncwildlife.gov/trout.