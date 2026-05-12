Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospitals to host Community Picnic in Sylva

SYLVA, N.C. — Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital invite the community to come together for a free Community Picnic on Friday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Bridge Park, located at 76 Railroad Avenue in Sylva, N.C.

Designed as a fun, family-friendly event, the picnic will feature free food, live music from Summer Brooke, community connection, and opportunities to meet local healthcare providers from Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospitals. Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy an afternoon focused on fellowship, wellness, and strengthening community relationships.

The event reflects the hospitals’ continued commitment to serving Western North Carolina beyond hospital walls by creating opportunities for connection and engagement in the communities they serve.

Families can enjoy a relaxed afternoon in downtown Sylva while learning more about local healthcare services and meeting members of the care teams who serve the region every day.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Lilly Ferguson (828) 508-0109 or lillian.ferguson@lifepointhealth.net.