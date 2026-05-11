OBITUARY: Kendra Jean Taylor

Kendra Jean Taylor, 60, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully in her sleep on the night of Friday, May 8, 2026.

Born on Sept. 20, 1965, in Massachusetts, Kendra was raised by her parents, Philip and Brenda Lukens. Though she made her home in Cherokee for many years, she never lost her Massachusetts spirit. She loved Dunkin’ Donuts, Papa Gino’s pizza, the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, and anything she proudly called “wicked awesome”.

Kendra met the love of her life, Edwin “Tiny” Taylor, while they were both attending college in Rhode Island, beginning a life together centered around family, laughter, and love.

Above all, Kendra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and the heart of her family. She loved her children — Alexandra, Jordan, and Nick — fiercely and unconditionally, always making sure they knew they were supported and loved. Her grandchildren — Adaline, Auron, Niyah, and Izzy — brought her immense joy and were among her greatest blessings.

Those who knew Kendra will remember her radiant spirit, laughter, kindness, and the way she made people feel welcomed and loved. She had a deep love of the ocean, and the peace it brought her. Even through difficult years, she carried warmth, humor, and strength that stayed with those around her. She loved deeply, created lasting memories, and made ordinary moments feel special.

Kendra was a member of the Federated Church of Norfolk in Massachusetts, as well as Cherokee Baptist Church. She treasured the friendships she built throughout her life, especially Jackie McGaha, Pam Wood, and Joyce and Denny Petranick, whose friendships remained meaningful through the years.

She also shared a special bond with her nieces and nephews, loving them as her own. She adored her “special boys” — Buster, Maxwell, and Baxter Taylor — who brought her comfort and companionship.

Kendra shared a close bond with the Taylor family, who became her family in every sense of the word. She deeply loved her in-laws, Shirley Taylor and the late Sherman “Goliath” Taylor, as well as her sisters-in-law, Jonee Taylor and Consie Girty, and brothers-in-law, Tim and Greg Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Tiny Taylor; her children, Alexandra Jernigan-Taylor and wife Melissa Jernigan-Taylor, Jordan Taylor, and Nick Taylor and significant other Chantelle; her mother, Brenda Lukens; her mother-in-law, Shirley Taylor; her brothers, Mark Lukens and Jeff Lukens; her beloved grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Philip D. Lukens; her beloved father-in-law, Sherman “Goliath” Taylor; her uncles, Frank and David Lukens; her aunt, Donna Lukens; her paternal grandparents, Ruth and Philip Lukens; and her maternal grandparents, James and Claira McMullins.

Though her family grieves deeply, they find comfort in knowing Kendra is finally free from pain and suffering. Her love, laughter, and memory will remain with those who loved her always.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Crisp Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Betty’s Place, PO Box 2220, Cherokee, NC 28713.