Grand opening held as Tribal ABC Store moves location

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Monday, May 11, a grand opening and ribbon cutting was held for the new location of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Store located on Cherokee Crossing Rd. The store, which opened in 2022, was located at Tsali Blvd.

William Brown, chairman of the Tribal ABC Commission (TABCC), remarked, “I think this is going to be a good move for the TABCC here. I’m glad we have TGC here today, and Jim Owle, chairman of the [Tribal] Council. Our people have worked hard this weekend trying to get this place ready to go.”

Wahneta “Sissy” Toineeta, director of the TABCC, said that the Tribal ABC Store is the only ABC store in North Carolina with a drive-through. “We’ve set our standard of all persons in the vehicle being 21 with a valid ID, because we’re inventing the wheel for North Carolina.”

Toineeta said the new location will be more conducive to sales. She shared that the TABCC still has a lease with the old building until December, and they will continue to move product over from the old store to the new store until then. She said plans for the old building after December will be up to the tribe.

Toineeta also shared that the tubes from the bank that previously operated in the new building will not be used for the drive-through.