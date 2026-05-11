Amici Italia brings authentic dining experience to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Submitted by Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort has announced the grand opening of Amici Italia, a vibrant new authentic Italian experience that delivers a true taste of Italy in the heart of western North Carolina. Blending timeless recipes, fresh ingredients, and a warm, inviting atmosphere, Amici Italia offers guests an elevated yet approachable Italian culinary experience.

Located within Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Amici Italia features a menu inspired by traditional Italian cuisine, highlighting handcrafted pasta, wood-fired specialties, savory seafood, and classic desserts. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared to capture the rich flavors and heritage of Italy while offering a modern flair.

“’Amici’ means friendship,” said Brian Marsh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. “’Amici’ means that everything we do here is about developing relationships with our customers, our employees and our community. And to ultimately have the best Italian Restaurant in North Carolina.”

The restaurant’s interior design evokes the charm of a contemporary Italian trattoria, with warm tones, a combination of natural and ambient lighting, and an energetic yet comfortable atmosphere ideal for both intimate dinners and group gatherings. Guests can also enjoy an extensive wine list featuring carefully selected Italian and international varietals, along with handcrafted cocktails designed to complement the menu.

Amici Italia is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., offering visitors an idealic setting for lunch, dinner before a concert in the Event Center, or while exploring the resort’s other amenities.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort continues to expand its dining portfolio, ensuring visitors have access to a wide range of options that cater to every taste—from casual fare to upscale cuisine. For more information about Amici Italia or to make reservations, please visit HarrahsCherokee.com or call (828) 497-7777.

Visit HarrahsCherokee.com for complete menu and reservation links.