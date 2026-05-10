“Champion Your Health”: EBCI holds 22nd Annual Elder’s Walk event

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – According to the Tribal Enrollment Office of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, there are 2,740 tribal elders (59 ½ years or older). In recognition of Older Americans Month and to celebrate EBCI tribal elders, the 22nd Annual Elder’s Walk event was held at the old Cherokee High School site in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Friday, May 8. The event was sponsored by the EBCI Senior Citizens Center.

The theme of this year’s event was “Champion Your Health” in alignment with the nationwide celebration of Older Americans Month as set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living. Information from the ACL states, “The 2026 theme, Champion Your Health, focuses on prevention, wellness, and personal responsibility as cornerstones of healthy aging. It encourages taking an active role in managing your own health, advocating for yourself, accessing preventive care, and making informed decisions that support independence.”

Several programs of the EBCI set up informational booths during the event which also included a lunch for the elders.

“This year’s theme is ‘Champion Your Health’,” said Austin Brown, EBCI director of Snowbird and Cherokee County Services. “It emphasizes taking an active role in wellness, advocating for yourself, accessing preventative care, and managing health to support long-term independence and personal responsibility.”

He added, “I want to thank everyone for coming out and participating this year – our vendors, our volunteers, our elders.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks commented, “Our elders have given so much to our people, and taking time to celebrate and honor them is something our community should always value. It was encouraging to see so many people come together this morning in support of our elders and to recognize the importance of healthy living at every stage of life.

Thank you to the EBCI Senior Citizens Center for coordinating today’s event, and to all of the vendors and organizations who came out to support our elders.”

Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather commented, “I’m just so happy to be able to spend some time with you all. I’ve been able to chit-chat with a few of you. And, I just want to thank you for all the things that you do in our community and the stories that you share. I think that’s super important. I just really value the time that I get to spend with you all.”

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill said, “I am very honored to be here with you all. I enjoyed this lovely walk we had today. It was just the right amount. Perfect weather, for sure…it is really nice to be here together, to talk.”

State Rep. Anna Ferguson (R-District 119), an EBCI tribal member who serves in the N.C. House of Representatives, said, “Every day should be elder’s day. Our elders, literally, are the pillars we’re all built on…everything we achieve and everything we do is built on the foundation our elders built for us. So, every day is elder’s day and you all need to be celebrated every day.”