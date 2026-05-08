This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Federal Judge temporarily halts drilling near sacred Lakota site in Black Hills of South Dakota

On Monday, May 4, a federal judge in Rapid City, S.D. granted a temporary restraining order halting exploratory drilling near Pe’ Sla, a sacred site of the Lakota people located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The temporary halt is for 14 days while litigation proceeds.

Read more: Federal Judge Halts Drilling Near Sacred Pe’ Sla Site for 14 Days – Native News Online

Last Gathering of Nations Powwow held Apr. 24-26

The “last dance” for the Gathering of Nations Powwow was held Apr. 24-26 in Albuquerque, N.M. For over 40 years, the Gathering of Nations Powwow was held.

Read more about the final event here: At The Gathering Of Nations Where A Landmark Leaves The Powwow Highway – Native News Online

“Navajo Highways,” Navajo children’s series receives two Emmy nominations

“Navajo Highways,” a children’s series centering Navajo culture and language, has received two Emmy nominations from the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, including Informational/Instructional – Short Form or Long Form Content and Best Set Design.

Read more: “Navajo Highways” Earns Two Emmy Nominations, Highlighting Indigenous Language and Storytelling – Native News Online