Faith Long-Presley becomes first to graduate from all four Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute Programs

Submitted by Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

CHEROKEE, N.C. —The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI) is proud to recognize Faith Long-Presley, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), as the first individual to complete all four leadership programs offered through the Institute’s culturally based leadership learning continuum.

Long-Presley’s journey through RKLI programs began as a youth and has continued into adulthood. She participated in the Cherokee Youth Council, the Youth Cultural Exchange Program (formerly known as the Costa Rica Eco-Study Tour), the Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program, and most recently completed the Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program.

Today, Long-Presley serves as portfolio risk manager for the Sequoyah Fund and is also the owner of Ganvhida Designs, a small fashion and art business. She continues to remain engaged in community leadership and mentorship.

Her connection to the programs spans almost 15 years. She first joined the Cherokee Youth Council at age 11, where she was introduced to the concept that Cherokee youth have both a voice and a responsibility in shaping the future of their community.

Reflecting on her journey through the Institute’s programs, Long-Presley shared, “One of the things I appreciate most about the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is how interconnected all of these programs are. Each stage builds on the last. You start learning about leadership as a young person, then continue developing those skills through college and early career and eventually bring those lessons into adulthood and community leadership.”

She continued developing her leadership skills through the Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program from 2016 to 2020 and completed the Right Path Adult Leadership Program in 2025. She is currently participating in RKLI’s pilot Native Plant Program.

Tonya Carroll, manager of the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute shared, “I first met Faith when she was a fellow in our Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program, and over the years I’ve watched her grow into a strong leader and role model who continues to be involved in and support our programs. Faith has worked hard for everything she has accomplished.”

Throughout her journey, Long-Presley has remained connected to the programs that helped shape her leadership development. She regularly returns to support participants as a mentor, chaperone, and guest speaker.

“While I may be the first person to complete the programs, I know I will not be the last,” Long-Presley said. “And I believe our community will be stronger because of it.”

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute offers culturally based leadership programming for EBCI members. It is a department of the Cherokee Boys Club and is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.