EBCI legislative updates (May 8)

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The One Feather will now provide regular legislative updates on various pieces of legislation of the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The focus will be on ordinances that change Cherokee Code, but sometimes resolutions of importance to the operation of the tribal government will also be included. The legislation is shown in the order in which they were introduced following the new ones for the week.

New Ordinances

Ord. No. 184 (2026). This ordinance seeks to amend Cherokee Code Section 19-15 (Caging of Animals) and Section 19-16 (Black bears).

The whereas section of this legislation states, “Caring for and living with and among our native bears has a long and storied tradition; and the bears were the first to meet in council in their townhouse under Kuwohi, the mulberry place; and the bears are transformed Cherokee of the old clan of the Ani-Tsaguhi, and their chief is White Bear, who lives at Kuwohi near the enchanted lake of Atagahi, to which the wounded bears would go to be cured of their hurts.”

It continues, “Caging these highly intelligent animals, who are so important to our tribal people through history, in sad concrete pens, is a relic of the past and needs to be remedied; and the practice of caging these bears has been a blight on our tribe, making this action necessary today.”

This ordinance seeks to add subsection (c) to Sec. 19-15 to read, “Any person or business within the territorial jurisdiction of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who shall cage or hold in captivity any bear for the purpose of exhibiting the bear to the public shall be guilty of a crime punishable by imprisonment of up to one year or a fine not to exceed $5,000 or both.”

This ordinance also seeks to remove all of Sec. 19-16 and replace with the following language, “Henceforth, no bear shall be caged or held in captivity for the purpose of exhibiting the bear to the public by any person or business within the territorial jurisdiction of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Violation of this section is a crime punishable pursuant to Section 19-15(c). Any such bear previously held in captivity under this prior Section 19-16(1) through (7) shall be safely and humanely transferred to an animal sancturary off the territorial lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The Cherokee Animal Control Department shall work with any previous bear owners to supervise and coordinate such safe and humane transfer, which shall occur within 30 days of the ratification of this Ordinance by the Principal Chief.”

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Mary Crowe, an elder of the EBCI from Elawodi (Yellowhill), was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Action: Per Cherokee Code Sec. 117-38(a), all ordinances must set for 25 calendar days prior to being acted upon.

Ord. No. 185 (2026). This ordinance seeks “to amend and expand drug trafficking to include synthetic opioids and opium”.

The whereas section states, “Changes in the chemical compounds and nature of certain controlled substances have necessitated a change in the language of the Cherokee Code; and specifically, the term ‘opiate’ is defined as ‘any substance…similar to morphine’; and fentanyl is a synthetic compound which falls into the separate defined category of ‘opioids’.”

The ordinance specifically seeks to amend Cherokee Code Sec. 14-95.9(a)(v) adding the terms “Opioids” and “Opium” to the list of controlled substances regarding the crime of drug trafficking.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by the EBCI Office of the Attorney General, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Action: Per Cherokee Code Sec. 117-38(a), all ordinances must set for 25 calendar days prior to being acted upon.

Ord. No. 186 (2026). This ordinance seeks “to clarify and correct the Cherokee Code to reflect the intent of Tribal Council concerning the use of UTVs on approved roads”.

The whereas section states, “Cherokee Code (Sec.) 20-308 provides that ‘UTVs operated on UTV-allowed roads shall be operated in accord with applicable law and rules of the road as would apply to passenger motor vehicles on such roads’; and this provision can be interpreted to mean that all the rules of passenger motor vehicles traveling on the road, to include registration requirements, apply to UTVs while on the roads as well.”

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Cherokee Indian Police Dept. Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Action: Per Cherokee Code Sec. 117-38(a), all ordinances must set for 25 calendar days prior to being acted upon.

Ord. No. 187 (2026). This ordinance seeks to amend Cherokee Code Sec. 75-53 regarding the hiring of the editor of the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli (Cherokee One Feather) tribal newspaper.

The whereas section states, “The Cherokee Code provides for decisions of termination of the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli editor to be determined by agreement of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief), Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief), and two-thirds of the sitting Editorial Board; and there is no provision in the Cherokee Code for the Editorial Board to be a part of the selection of the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli editor; and this creates a real or perceived political influence on the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli due to the lack of Editorial Board representation in the editor hiring process.”

This ordinance seeks to add the following sentence to Sec. 75-75(e)(Editor and staff), “The Principal Chief, Vice Chief, and a two-thirds majority of the Editorial Board are required to select or hire the Cherokee One Feather Editor.”

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by the Tsalagi Soquo Ugidahli Editorial Board, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Action: Per Cherokee Code Sec. 117-38(a), all ordinances must set for 25 calendar days prior to being acted upon.

Ord. No. 188 (2026). This ordinance seeks to create a new chapter of the Cherokee Code regarding Unmanned Aircraft Systems (aka drones).

The whereas section states, “The Cherokee Code does not currently have a chapter or section permitting or regulating the use of unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones; and the use of unmanned aircraft can serve a beneficial purpose to tribal agencies and the general public; and this benefit, however, must be balanced with restrictions and protections for the general public.”

This ordinance would create Chapter 21 of the Cherokee Code named Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by CIPD Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Action: Per Cherokee Code Sec. 117-38(a), all ordinances must set for 25 calendar days prior to being acted upon.

Legislation recently passed

Ord. No. 157 (2026). This ordinance amends Cherokee Code Chapter 55D “to provide that revenues obtained by EBCI Holdings, LLC, from the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino, and distributed to the Tribe shall be allocated to the Tribe’s General Fund and Debt Service Sinking Fund”.

Funds were allocated to the Debt Service Sinking Fund, Endowment Fund No. 1, Higher Education Endowment, Cherokee Indian Housing Reserve Account, and the Housing Fund. They will follow the pattern below with the passage of this ordinance.

50 percent to the General Fund for the General Welfare of the Tribe (i.e. per capita or GenWell) 34 percent to the Tribe’s Debt Service Sinking Fund. 16 percent to the Tribe’s General Fund to support Tribal program operating expenses.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by EBCI Attorney General Michael McConnell and EBCI Secretary of the Treasury Brandi Claxton, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Recent Action: This ordinance was passed during the Dinilawigi regular session on Thursday, May 7 by a vote of 11-0 with Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Michael Smoker absent.

Ord. No. 158 (2026). This ordinance will amend Cherokee Code Chapter 47E to place a ban on data centers establishing a Data Center Development Moratorium within the lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

The whereas section of this legislation states in part, “High impact digital infrastructure facilities (herein referred to as data centers), present a clear and present danger to the lands and people of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; and these facilities have often been forced on rural areas in western North Carolina and have made the quality of life considerably worse for those who live nearby them.”

It continues, “These facilities require an enormous amount of water to operate, and we recognized that our water is sacred and should not be used for this purpose; and it is well documented that these facilities create a humming sound which causes nearby residents to develop health problems of both a physical and mental variety.”

The ordinance approves the moratorium to “remain in effect indefinitely”.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill, Kolanvyi Rep. Venita Wolfe, Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer, and Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Recent Action: This ordinance was passed during the Dinilawigi regular session on Thursday, May 7 by a vote of 11-0 with Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Michael Smoker absent.

Legislation we’re currently watching

Ord. No. 6 (2025). This ordinance seeks to amend Chapter 7 (Judicial Code) of the Cherokee Code. The whereas section states that section “should be amended to clarify and add provisions controlling matters such as the structure and operation of the courts, the roles and powers of the judicial officers, and the procedures ensuring independent and impartial judicial officers”.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Cherokee Chief Justice Bradley Letts, was deemed read and tabled during Annual Dinilawigi on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Recent Action: This ordinance was tabled again during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ord. No. 11 (2025). This ordinance seeks to amend Chapter 113G of the Cherokee Code regarding underground storage tanks. The whereas section states, “Regulation of USTs (underground storage tanks) is an important topic because they often serve as holding containers for gasoline and petroleum products, which can cause environmental damage if leaked into the ground or into a water source; and updating regulation is also important because doing so is needed to maintain the Tribe’s Memorandum of Agreement with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through which UST owners and operators have access to North Carolina’s Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund.”

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Michael LaVoie on behalf of the EBCI Natural Resources Dept., was deemed read and tabled during Annual Dinilawigi on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Recent Action: This ordinance was tabled again during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ord. No. 135 (2026). This ordinance seeks to establish a hunting season for elk on the lands of the EBCI.

The whereas section of the legislation states, “Currently, the Tribe allows for the hunting of various animals, but not elk; and it is now possible to establish a limited elk season which balances increased hunting opportunities for enrolled members and the responsible management of the elk population on tribal lands.”

This ordinance seeks several changes to Cherokee Code Chapter 113 including removing the word “elk” from Sec. 113-5(a)(6) which currently states, “It shall be unlawful to hunt, trap, kill, or take any bird of prey or elk.”

It also seeks to add subsection (g) in Section 113-8 (Big Game) as follows:

(g) The season for hunting elk shall be Oct. 1 through Nov. 1.

(1) Hunting elk shall be by permit only as issued by the Natural Resources Department.

(2) The bag limit for elk is one per permit.

(3) A hunting license is not a substitute for an elk hunting permit.

(4) The Natural Resources Department shall adopt rules, including but not limited to the manner of taking, harvest reporting systems, and permit feels and allocation methods to regulate elk hunting.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by the EBCI Natural Resources Dept. and the Timber Committee, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Recent Action: This ordinance was tabled again during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ord. No. 136 (2026) – This ordinance seeks to “establish the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ digital sovereignty”.

The whereas section states, “Digital sovereignty encompasses:

Tribal governance over network infrastructure (broadband, internet service providers, communications)

Control and stewardship of tribal data (collection, storage, sharing, privacy)

Self-determined digital policy frameworks that reflect Indigenous values and community needs

Using digital infrastructure to support education, healthcare, public safety, economic development, and community services under tribal control.”

The whereas goes on to state, “Digital infrastructure and access remain uneven across Indian Country. Developing an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians digital sovereignty law offers a roadmap to build and govern our infrastructure – tailored to our needs, not imposed from outside. Empowering tribal control of data and tech supports broader sovereignty: economic development, public safety, community health, education, climate resilience, natural resources protection, and cultural preservation.”

There were no changes to the Cherokee Code referenced in this proposed ordinance.

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Mike Parker, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Recent Action: This ordinance was tabled again during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Ord. No. 159 (2026). This ordinance seeks “to amend Cherokee Code Chapter 47D and Chapter 47B to update the Tribe’s laws on the assignment of possessory holdings by Tribal Council”.

The whereas section of this legislation states, “The Tribe first adopted laws describing the process by which Tribal Council assigns a possessory holding to an enrolled member of the Tribe in 1976 and codified the process in the Cherokee Code in 1988 titled ‘Assignment of Home Sites’ in Chapter 47; and the section regarding the assignment of possessory holdings is currently in Section 47D-4, and since its initial adoption, the Tribe has seen significant change in its laws, procedures, and government structure.”

It continues, “Section 47D-4 does not address the appropriate standards by which to identify property suitable for assignment to an enrolled member of the Tribe, the process by which their applications for land to Tribal Council should be addressed, how much the tribal member should pay for the possessory holding, nor the appropriate tribal agency that should maintain the applications for land or notify both the enrolled member and Tribal Council if the property should revert to the Tribe.”

Introduced: This ordinance, submitted by EBCI Lands Committee, was deemed read and tabled during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Recent Action: This ordinance was tabled again during the Dinilawigi session on Thursday, May 7, 2026.