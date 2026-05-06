OBITUARY: Charles “Cotton” Young

Charles “Cotton” Young, 84, was born on April 4, 1942, and passed on Friday, May 1, 2026 peacefully surrounded by the love of his family.

Cotton was a man defined by hard work, honesty, and generosity. He spent 56 years as a truck driver. Through decades of dedication, he built a life rooted in responsibility, perseverance, and providing for those he loved.

When he wasn’t working, Cotton enjoyed spending time with his family and “piddling” with lawnmowers. He found joy in simple things and the people who meant the most to him.

Above all else, Cotton loved his family deeply. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Young Calabrese (Blue); grandchildren, Shad Eller, Ashley Watkins (Michael), and Caleb Bradley (Kelly); and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler, and Xóchitl.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Beulah Lambert Young; his sons, Daryl and Allen Young; his parents, Shirley Ray Young and Dovie Mae Randolph Young; and two brothers and two sisters.

Cotton’s family takes comfort in knowing he is now reunited with Beulah, the one he loved and missed so dearly. His legacy of devotion, strength, and kindness will live on in all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at Cherokee Bible Church.

Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com

Michael J Fulwood Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of services.