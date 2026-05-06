OBITUARY: Bernadine S. Bradley

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Bernadine S. Bradley, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born to the late J.D. and Nancy Shell Smith on Aug. 2, 1944. She loved the Lord and her Church families with all her heart. She had a special love for Preachers and their families, often feeding and caring for each of them, and hosting many missionaries in her home. She loved singing in the church choir. In her younger years, she sang with her sisters in churches in Hudson and Cherokee. She was an avid woodworker and crafter, building and designing anything she set her mind to. She also enjoyed camping and loved her campground family, with whom she made many lifelong memories. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Wayne Puett; son, Jerry Lee Puett; and daughter, Kristy LeAnn Puett. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Smith and James Smith, and one sister, Marilyn White.

Bernadine (Mom) was the heart and soul of our family and a constant source of love, wisdom, and encouragement.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, Jarrett William Bradley, of the home, along with her daughters, Kim Woods (David) of Hudson, N.C., and Terri Townsend of Hudson, N.C.; stepdaughters, Natalie Guyon (Peter) of Pueblo West, Colo.; Shauna Bradley (Dino) of Occidental, Calif.; and Laura Woodard (Travis) of Fulton, Calif.; stepsons, Justin Bradley (Alissa) of El Cajon, Calif. and Chris Bradley (Sierra) of Sebastopol, Calif. She is also survived by one brother, Kenneth Shell of Hudson, N.C.; and two sisters, Ann Bumgarner (Leonard) of Hudson, N.C., and Pheabe Phillips of Hudson, N.C. Last but not least, she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

One of Bernadine’s last requests was to laugh and have fun as long as she could, which she did. She left this world for her heavenly home, surrounded by her family and close friends. While we mourn the passing of our beloved Maw Maw “B,” we take comfort knowing her legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for her unconditional love. Her passing leaves an ache in our hearts, but it inspires us to live up to her beautiful example.

A funeral service in Cherokee will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6 at the Chapel of Long House Funeral Service, with Rev Foreman Bradley and Rev Eugene Ridley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will also be a funeral service in Granite Falls, N.C. at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 8 at Freedom Independence Baptist Church with Rev Jobie Boarders officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of Cherokee arrangements

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory is in charge of arrangements in Granite Falls, N.C.