Kituwah, LLC. provides community impact update at Reports to Council session

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the morning of Wednesday, May 6, Luke Swimmer, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and vice president of marketing and communications for Kituwah, LLC. provided a community impact update at the Reports to Council session for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council).

Swimmer shared that the company selected their first cohort for the Authentic Brands Group (ABG) externship taking place in New York City from May 31 to June 5. The cohort consists of five Cherokee High School students including: Kimo Sokol, Thomas Levi Tramper, John Gloyne, Denver Porterfield, and Kailyana Hornbuckle Standingwater.

Swimmer said himself and Kituwah, LLC. Administrative Specialist Lacey Arch headed up the externship in collaboration with ABG and EBCI Higher Education. Higher Education has provided two chaperones to accompany the students on the externship.

Swimmer also shared that the Cherokee Cinemas bathrooms renovations are complete.

Swimmer added that Kituwah, LLC. has begun monthly volunteer work in the community, most recently assisting with Tsali Manor’s Ramp Patch Day. They will be attending the Elder’s Walk this Friday, May 8. Swimmer said that if any tribal program has a volunteer opportunity to contact him.

Swimmer shared that modules were set for the new Kituwah, LLC. office building.

Swimmer said the company is planning a Community Day scheduled for July 25, details to be announced.