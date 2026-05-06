Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks tips to identify suspect in illegal vulture dumping

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park is requesting tips from the public to aid in an ongoing investigation of 33 black vultures (Coragyps atratus) dumped on the Foothills Parkway.

On April 6 at approximately noon, Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers reported a large number of dead birds along the side of the road on Foothills Parkway West.

Park wildlife rangers identified that 33 black vultures had been dumped.

Black vultures are a federally protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and it is illegal to harm or kill them without a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Dumping of anything in a national park is illegal.

Information from park visitors is often very helpful to NPS investigators. Contact us if you were in the area of the Foothills Parkway between Chilhowee and Walland on April 6, have dash camera video or photos or if you have information that could help. You may choose to keep your identity private but sharing information may be beneficial for NPS investigators.

Email with any tips.