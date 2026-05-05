SPEAKING OF FAITH: Layaway Plan, Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture reference: 2 Corinthians 1:20-22

“For no matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ. And so, through him, the “Amen” is spoken by us to the glory of God. Now it is God who makes both us and you stand firm in Christ. He anointed us, set his seal of ownership on us, and put his Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come.” NIV

A layaway plan is when you give money as a down payment to get something reserved that the store keeps as you continue to pay for it. Then, when it is all paid for, you will get it sometime in the future.

God’s plan is that Jesus already paid for it. His gift is waiting, sitting on the shelf until you accept it. When you accept His gift of love and forgiveness, the additional benefit is eternal life and blessings from the moment the Spirit enters you. It’s not only a future blessing; it’s an immediate blessing because He changes your life. The Spirit begins to clean your thoughts and actions; He restores you with love for others. The benefits are now, for each day, forever because He is in you – forever. And He promises you that He will never leave you, never forget you, never lose your ticket, never let you go. He will always be with you, beside you, as your defender, comforter, healer, and friend. A friend better than a brother, a father who provides for your needs with mercy, grace, and rewards of heaven greater than anything you can imagine. You will never die. You will live forevermore with Him in all His glory in heaven.

He made full payment with His life on the cross so you can live forever with Him. You get the whole gift; all you need to do is believe in Jesus, believe He can save you from your sin, and have faith that He is the only One who can and will do this for you. Take the gift home right now.

Lord God and Father, I ask today that this simple idea might be used to Your glory. I ask that someone see and understand how simple accepting Jesus is and how permanent the results are. Lord, You have no limits in that You can make Your Word come alive and, with Your Spirit, capture the hearts of those You call unto Yourself. Use this word to gather those unto You for Your glory and honor. Amen