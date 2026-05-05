Sequoyah Fund receives $528K grant from Cherokee Preservation Foundation

Submitted by Sequoyah Fund

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Sequoyah Fund has been awarded $528,190 from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to support small business lending, small business support programming, and administrative expenses that strengthen Sequoyah Fund’s ability to serve entrepreneurs in Cherokee and the surrounding region.

These funds will be used to provide capital for small business loans and to support programming that helps entrepreneurs start, strengthen, and expand their businesses. This investment will allow Sequoyah Fund to continue providing access to affordable financing, one-on-one business assistance, financial education, and other resources that help small business owners build stronger, more sustainable operations.

Through this initiative, Sequoyah Fund will continue working with entrepreneurs who may not be able to access traditional bank financing but have strong ideas, community commitment, and the determination needed to succeed. Funding will support businesses at different stages of development, including start-ups, existing businesses preparing for growth, and entrepreneurs working to stabilize or improve their operations.

The grant will also assist Sequoyah Fund with audit and tax expenses. These administrative investments help ensure that Sequoyah Fund maintains strong financial systems, meets compliance requirements, and remains positioned to attract and manage additional funding for the benefit of the community.

Additionally, the grant provides funding for the third annual Quallaween event where local and visiting “detectives” work to solve a mystery. Detectives must visit local shops, restaurants, and attractions to gather clues. This event focuses on driving traffic to local businesses while offering prizes to those who successfully solve the case.

Together, these efforts support Sequoyah Fund’s mission to promote economic opportunity through lending, training, and business development services. The funding will help strengthen the local small business ecosystem while supporting job creation, community wealth building, and long-term economic resilience in Cherokee.

“We are grateful for the continued support of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation,” said Russ Seagle, executive director of Sequoyah Fund. “This investment helps us put capital directly into the hands of small business owners while also strengthening the systems that allow us to serve our community well. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and this funding gives us more tools to help them succeed.”

For more information about Sequoyah Fund and its programs, please visit www.sequoyahfund.org or call (828) 359-5001.