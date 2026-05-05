Kananesgi Committee receives $40K grant from Cherokee Preservation Foundation

Submitted by Kananesgi Committee

CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Kananesgi Committee, supported by Sequoyah Fund, has been awarded $40,000 from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to support the annual Kananesgi Art Market and Fashion Show.

These funds will be used to support logistics and production costs associated with the event, including the planning, coordination, staging, and operational needs required to present a high-quality community celebration of Cherokee art, fashion, and creative expression.

The Kananesgi Art Market and Fashion Show brings together artists, designers, models, community members, and visitors to highlight the strength and beauty of Cherokee creativity. The event provides a platform for artists and designers to showcase their work, expand their visibility, connect with customers, and celebrate the continued evolution of Cherokee design.

Through this investment, the Kananesgi Committee will be able to strengthen the event experience for participants, vendors, models, and guests. Funding will help ensure the event is professionally produced, accessible to the community, and positioned to continue growing as a signature celebration of Cherokee art, fashion, and culture.

Kananesgi reflects the importance of supporting artists and creative entrepreneurs while honoring the cultural knowledge, design traditions, and contemporary talent found throughout the Cherokee community. The event also contributes to local economic activity by drawing visitors, supporting artists, and creating opportunities for small businesses connected to the creative economy.

“We are grateful for the support of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation,” said Hope Huskey, Sequoyah Fund Chief Operating Officer and Kananesgi Committee member. “This funding helps us continue building an event that celebrates Cherokee artists, designers, and models while creating new opportunities for creative entrepreneurs. Kananesgi is about visibility, culture, and community, and this investment helps us carry that work forward.”

For more information about the Kananesgi Art Market and Fashion Show, please visit www.kananesgi.com or follow Kananesgi on Facebook and Instagram