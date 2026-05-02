OBITUARY: Goliath Taylor

Dec. 6, 1944 – April 30, 2026

Sherman Taylor, better known as “Goliath” to most, passed away on Tuesday, April 30 at the age of 81, surrounded by the love of his family. Though known to many as a quiet and steady man, to those who loved him most, he was a constant presence–strong, dependable, and full of quiet humor.

He shared 65 years of life with his beloved wife, Shirley, including 63 years of marriage–a testament to enduring love, partnership, and commitment. Together they raised five children, providing not only for their needs but also shaping their lives through quiet strength and example. He was a man who didn’t always say much–but when he did, it mattered. As his daughter shared, “When he spoke, it parted the clouds”.

For 33 years, Goliath dedicated his work to Tribal Construction, where he earned the respect of his coworkers not only for his skill but for his work ethic and character. Even years later, people still spoke of how good he was to work with and the humor he carried with him each day.

He was known for his ability to fix anything, his toughness balanced with gentleness, and the way he showed love through action. Whether it was cooking a favorite meal for one of his children or grandchildren, he always made sure his family had what they needed–even the extras. And sometimes, simply being there without hesitation, he gave fully of himself.

To his grandchildren and extended family, he was “Papaw,” a steady presence in everyday moments that became lifelong memories. Late-night pickups, simple meals, laughter echoing through the house, and routines that never changed formed the fabric of a childhood filled with love. He didn’t need many words; his presence said everything. He stepped into roles beyond expectation. To many, he was more than an uncle—he was a father figure, a role model, and a source of unwavering support.

Even in life’s hardest moments, his strength never wavered. And now, his family takes comfort in knowing that his suffering has passed and that his legacy of love, strength, and quiet devotion will live on.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Timpson and Emma Taylor; brothers, Reuben Taylor, Frank Taylor, Lee Taylor, Fred Taylor, and Collin Taylor; and sisters, June Maldonado and Eva “Kat” Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his children, Edwin Goliath “Tiny” Taylor (Kendra), Tim Taylor (Ruth), Greg Taylor (Tina), Jonee Taylor, and Consie Girty (Jeff); his grandchildren, Nick Taylor (Chantelle), Jordan Taylor, Alex Jernigan-Taylor (Melissa), Eric James, Alisha Taylor (Cory), Celine Taylor (Colin), Taylor Taylor, Georjia Grace Girty, Wilder Morgan, and Zoey Morgan; nine great-grandchildren, his siblings, Louise Goings (Butch), Ramona “Bear” Taylor, Faye “Goose” Junaluska (Arch “Bunt”), James “Enos” Taylor (Delores), Katrina Maney (Gary), Helen Arch, and a large extended family who will carry his memory forward.

More than anything, Goliath will be remembered for how he made people feel—safe, supported, and loved. His life was not defined by words, but by actions, and those actions built a legacy that will never fade.

As his family holds onto the memories he leaves behind, they take comfort in a phrase he often reminded them of: “This is not goodbye—it’s a see you soon.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Betty’s Cancer House or the Cherokee Children’s Home.

The family will receive friends at Crisp Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.