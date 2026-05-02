OBITUARY:  Alethea Thomas Smith

Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10

Alethea Thomas Smith, age 85, of the Shepherds Creek community, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 1, 2026.

A lifelong resident of Swain County. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Virgie Thomas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Mary Lee Oliver, Dorothy Williamson (Bo), Bill Thomas (Beulah), Evelyn Thomas, Maxine Hundley (Mike), and Carolyn Cheek.

She is survived by her husband of 60 wonderful years, Dock A. Smith, Jr. and her only son and daughter-in-law Alan and Mary Jane Smith; as well as her four grandchildren, David, Gabby, Kody and Mali. She is also survived by one special brother-in-law, Bobby Cheek, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Alethea was a faithful member of Deep Creek Baptist Church and served in various roles over the years in the church prior to her health failing.

Alethea was a retired bookkeeper who worked for over 30 years for John Cope at Cope Chevrolet. And then worked for Rollon Smith for many years until her retirement. It was her job to keep Dock, Alan, John and Rollon all straight. She took that job seriously, and they all loved her for it.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, May 4 at the Funeral Home.

Her Pastor Mike Cogdill and Reverend Merritt Youngdeer will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Bradley Family Cemetery on Bunches Creek in Cherokee.

Pallbearers will be Terry Cooper, Jeff Waldroup, Kirk Lossiah, Eric Brown, Joe Wolfe, and Elrod Toineeta.