Qualla Boundary Public Library successfully completes makerspace planning grant through Cherokee Preservation Foundation support

Submitted by Qualla Boundary Public Library

CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Qualla Boundary Public Library has announced the successful completion of a $15,000 planning grant provided by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation in support of the development of a community-centered makerspace at the library.

The planning grant allowed the library to evaluate community needs, conduct research, develop programming concepts, and establish a sustainable vision for a makerspace that supports education, cultural preservation, and workforce development within the Qualla Boundary community. Through community engagement and assessment efforts, the library identified strong interest in hands-on learning opportunities including sewing classes, cultural arts programming, and workforce skill development.

Funding from the planning grant was utilized for project planning, community assessments, space evaluation, and identifying equipment and furniture needs necessary to build a makerspace that reflects the goals and priorities of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians community.

The success of the planning process directly contributed to the Qualla Boundary Public Library securing an additional $88,800 grant from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to implement the makerspace initiative. The implementation funding will support the purchase of sewing equipment, flexible furniture, and supplies while expanding educational and workforce development opportunities for community members.

In partnership with the Higher Education Program, the makerspace initiative will also support workforce development efforts aimed at strengthening the Qualla workforce pipeline by assisting with graduate data collection and workforce planning efforts that benefit Tribal programs, local employers, and community partners.

The Qualla Boundary Public Library extends its sincere appreciation to the Cherokee Preservation Foundation for its continued investment in projects that promote lifelong learning, cultural knowledge, and community growth.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page Qualla Boundary Public Library or call (828) 359-6725.