Qualla Boundary Public Library awarded $88,800 from Cherokee Preservation Foundation to expand makerspace and workforce development programs

Submitted by Qualla Boundary Public Library

CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Qualla Boundary Public Library has been awarded $88,800 from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to support the continued development of the library makerspace and workforce development initiatives serving the Qualla Boundary community.

These funds will be utilized to purchase sewing equipment, furniture, and supplies needed to provide community-based sewing classes within the library makerspace. This investment will allow the library to expand hands-on educational opportunities that strengthen practical skills, cultural knowledge, and creativity within the community.

Through this initiative, the library will offer sewing classes that provide participants with valuable workforce and life skills while also creating opportunities to engage in traditional and contemporary textile arts. The addition of furniture and makerspace equipment will ensure the space can accommodate classes, workshops, collaborative projects, and community events that align with the strategic plan of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

In collaboration with the Higher Education Program, the Qualla Boundary Public Library will also house funding to support a workforce development initiative aimed at strengthening the Qualla workforce pipeline. This project will review EBCI Higher Education graduate files to capture verified degrees and contact information needed by local employers, Tribal entities, and community partners to improve recruitment of skilled professionals. This work will address current gaps in workforce data regarding graduate outcomes and fields of study while supporting long-term workforce planning, talent retention, and succession efforts across the community.

Together, these initiatives position the Qualla Boundary Public Library as both an educational and workforce development hub that supports community growth, lifelong learning, and the strategic goals of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page Qualla Boundary Public Library or call (828) 359-6725.