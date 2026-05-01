OBITUARY: Kathleen Talalah

Kathleen Talalah, 60, of Cherokee, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026, after a period of declining health at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

Kathleen was born on July 1, 1965, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Samuel D. and Dorothy Talalah (Deford). She worked in the food service industry. She was the wife of the late Eugene Anthony Rodriguez. In addition to her spouse and her parents, she was predeceased by her four children and three sisters.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Gene Talalah and Manuel Rodriguez; her daughters, Samantha Talalah and Darian S. Jenkins; and her sisters, Pam Talalah and Carol Talalah of Chicago, Illinois, and Martha Talalah of Cherokee.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 8 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.